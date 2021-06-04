Keith Lee Tweets Another Statement On WWE Absence

Keith Lee has been off WWE TV since just before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and in recent weeks has been tweeting statements to reassure his fans.

Lee once against taken to social media with another statement regarding his absence.

He tweeted:

"I wanted to do something educational, but also inspiring to tell you guys about everything since late January. Seems that is off the table for now.

So….with that, I will find another way to tell guys about everything. It might simply a video of me chatting with you. We’ll see."