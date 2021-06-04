Small Update On Talks Between WWE And NJPW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 04, 2021
In a small update on the negations between WWE and NJPW to form a working relationship
Dave Meltzer noted in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Bryan Danielson was a talking point during the early conversation between two organizations but he has not had a mentioned in any recent talks.
In addition, it is being reported that this was not a WWE President Nick Khan idea at first, but he’s been the "point man" in the discussions and there are those who believe that he has recommended Vince McMahon pursue the relationship further.
Ruby Riott Statement After WWE Release Ruby Riott posted her statement via Instagram after she had been released by WWE the other day. WWE announced on Wednesday that Riott, Braun Strowman[...]
Lana Comments On Her Shock WWE Release WWE today released Lana as part of budget cuts on Wednesday. In a tweet, Lana thanked the fans for their support throughout her time in the company.
Jun 02 - WWE today released Lana as part of budget cuts on Wednesday. In a tweet, Lana thanked the fans for their support throughout her time in the company.
