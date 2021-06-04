Small Update On Talks Between WWE And NJPW

In a small update on the negations between WWE and NJPW to form a working relationship

Dave Meltzer noted in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Bryan Danielson was a talking point during the early conversation between two organizations but he has not had a mentioned in any recent talks.

In addition, it is being reported that this was not a WWE President Nick Khan idea at first, but he’s been the "point man" in the discussions and there are those who believe that he has recommended Vince McMahon pursue the relationship further.