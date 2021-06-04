Update On Mark Henry's WWE Contract Expiring

He last appeared on WWE television during the ‘Legends Night’ episode of RAW in January.

In regards to this departure from WWE, Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Henry’s WWE contract expired "about six months ago" which is when he reached out to Tony Khan about joining AEW.

WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry will be appearing on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT to address his recent signing with the company as an analyst on the upcoming Rampage show.

Adam Pearce Discusses Training Bad Bunny For WrestleMania

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Adam Pearce discussed what it was like training Bad Bunny for his WrestleMania match with Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison. On not giving [...] Jun 04 - During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Adam Pearce discussed what it was like training Bad Bunny for his WrestleMania match with Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison. On not giving [...]

Keith Lee Tweets Another Statement On WWE Absence

Keith Lee has been off WWE TV since just before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and in recent weeks has been tweeting statements to reassure his fans. Lee once against taken to social media with[...] Jun 04 - Keith Lee has been off WWE TV since just before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and in recent weeks has been tweeting statements to reassure his fans. Lee once against taken to social media with[...]

Small Update On Talks Between WWE And NJPW

In a small update on the negations between WWE and NJPW to form a working relationship Dave Meltzer noted in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Bryan Danielson was a talking point [...] Jun 04 - In a small update on the negations between WWE and NJPW to form a working relationship Dave Meltzer noted in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Bryan Danielson was a talking point [...]

AEW Moves Big World Title Match To Future Saturday Night Dynamite

Jungle Boy vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will now main event a special Saturday Night Dynamite episode on Saturday, June 26, 2021. AEW President Tony Khan revealed the big news on Busted Open Ra[...] Jun 04 - Jungle Boy vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will now main event a special Saturday Night Dynamite episode on Saturday, June 26, 2021. AEW President Tony Khan revealed the big news on Busted Open Ra[...]

Chris Jericho's Contract With New Japan Pro Wrestling Has Expired

Chris Jericho's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has reportedly expired. He does look like he will re-sign with the company, recently telling TSN: "There’s a lot of unfinished business for[...] Jun 04 - Chris Jericho's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has reportedly expired. He does look like he will re-sign with the company, recently telling TSN: "There’s a lot of unfinished business for[...]

Carlito Reveals He's Had No Contact With WWE Since January

Earlier this year, Carlito returned to WWE during the 2021Royal Rumble match, and then followed up with a tag match on the following night’s RAW. At the time there were rumors he was trying out[...] Jun 04 - Earlier this year, Carlito returned to WWE during the 2021Royal Rumble match, and then followed up with a tag match on the following night’s RAW. At the time there were rumors he was trying out[...]

Vice TV To Air New Documentary About Chyna’s Life

Vice TV issued the following: VICE TV TO AIR THE FIRST EVER DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE ENIGMATIC RISE AND FALL OF WRESTLING LEGEND CHYNA VICE VERSA: Chyna features never-before-seen footage from Chyna&rs[...] Jun 04 - Vice TV issued the following: VICE TV TO AIR THE FIRST EVER DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE ENIGMATIC RISE AND FALL OF WRESTLING LEGEND CHYNA VICE VERSA: Chyna features never-before-seen footage from Chyna&rs[...]

WWE NXT Returning To House Show Touring Next Month

WWE NXT house shows have not been hosted since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they look set to return. During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed NXT talent ha[...] Jun 04 - WWE NXT house shows have not been hosted since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they look set to return. During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed NXT talent ha[...]

Tom Phillips Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Former WWE RAW announcer Tom Phillips released the following statement on his recent WWE release: Earlier today I had the chance to address my future on the Sports Media Podcast. Thank you to Richard[...] Jun 04 - Former WWE RAW announcer Tom Phillips released the following statement on his recent WWE release: Earlier today I had the chance to address my future on the Sports Media Podcast. Thank you to Richard[...]

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Second Most-Purchased PPV Event In Company History

The AEW Double or Nothing 2021 PPV "looks to have significantly beaten the 120,000 buys" of last year’s 2020 event, according to Dave Meltzer Wrestling Observer. He is reporting it to be the se[...] Jun 04 - The AEW Double or Nothing 2021 PPV "looks to have significantly beaten the 120,000 buys" of last year’s 2020 event, according to Dave Meltzer Wrestling Observer. He is reporting it to be the se[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstar To Debut With IMPACT Wrestling

During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, a vignette aired revealing the debut of former WWE Superstar Steve Culter. Culter will be using the ring name Steve Maclin on IMPACT TV. Watch the vignette below:[...] Jun 04 - During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, a vignette aired revealing the debut of former WWE Superstar Steve Culter. Culter will be using the ring name Steve Maclin on IMPACT TV. Watch the vignette below:[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces A Live Crowd Will Be In Attendance For Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT Wrestling welcomes fans back to Skyway Studios for Slammiversary 2021. IMPACT announcement: WELCOME BACK, FANS!SLAMMIVERSARY PAY-PER-VIEW ON JULY 17 MARKS THE FIRST IMPACT WRESTLING[...] Jun 04 - IMPACT Wrestling welcomes fans back to Skyway Studios for Slammiversary 2021. IMPACT announcement: WELCOME BACK, FANS!SLAMMIVERSARY PAY-PER-VIEW ON JULY 17 MARKS THE FIRST IMPACT WRESTLING[...]

VIDEO: Check Out AEW’s Brand New Action Figures

Ringside Collectibles has released a video featuring the new AEW action figures from Jazwares. You can check out the video below. Ringside Collectibles gets up close and personal with a front[...] Jun 04 - Ringside Collectibles has released a video featuring the new AEW action figures from Jazwares. You can check out the video below. Ringside Collectibles gets up close and personal with a front[...]

Hangman Adam Page Reveals He's Going To Be A Father

Hangman Adam Page announced that he is going to be a father. He posted the news via Instagram which reads “hey we got a baby on the way! we’re excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed. th[...] Jun 03 - Hangman Adam Page announced that he is going to be a father. He posted the news via Instagram which reads “hey we got a baby on the way! we’re excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed. th[...]

John Laurinaitis Reportedly Sent Text Messages To Talent Released Yesterday

WWE have reportedly sent texts to the released WWE talent yesterday to inform them they were let go from the company. The Wrestling Observer Radio noted WWE sent texts to the released WWE talent. The[...] Jun 03 - WWE have reportedly sent texts to the released WWE talent yesterday to inform them they were let go from the company. The Wrestling Observer Radio noted WWE sent texts to the released WWE talent. The[...]

Ruby Riott Statement After WWE Release

Ruby Riott posted her statement via Instagram after she had been released by WWE the other day. WWE announced on Wednesday that Riott, Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, and Santana [...] Jun 03 - Ruby Riott posted her statement via Instagram after she had been released by WWE the other day. WWE announced on Wednesday that Riott, Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, and Santana [...]

CM Punk Slams WWE After Latest Superstar Releases

As reported on Wednesday, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were released and there has been talk of more big releases coming very soon. Former WWE Champio[...] Jun 03 - As reported on Wednesday, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were released and there has been talk of more big releases coming very soon. Former WWE Champio[...]

WWE Experimenting With A New Ring Design

WWE is reportedly working on a new ring design that will better support the well-being of their talent, according to a report from RingSide News. The ring which has undergone cosmetic changes in rece[...] Jun 03 - WWE is reportedly working on a new ring design that will better support the well-being of their talent, according to a report from RingSide News. The ring which has undergone cosmetic changes in rece[...]

Monday's WWE RAW Suffers Lowest Audience In History

This week’s WWE RAW on USA Network drew the lowest viewership in the history of the show. The live Memorial Day edition of RAW, featuring Drew McIntyre defeating Kofi Kingston in the #1 c[...] Jun 03 - This week’s WWE RAW on USA Network drew the lowest viewership in the history of the show. The live Memorial Day edition of RAW, featuring Drew McIntyre defeating Kofi Kingston in the #1 c[...]

Buddy Murphy Comments On His WWE Release

Buddy Murphy issued the following statement on his WWE release: "So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I pu[...] Jun 02 - Buddy Murphy issued the following statement on his WWE release: "So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I pu[...]

Lana Comments On Her Shock WWE Release

WWE today released Lana as part of budget cuts on Wednesday. In a tweet, Lana thanked the fans for their support throughout her time in the company. "I will never forget the fans, and the love they [...] Jun 02 - WWE today released Lana as part of budget cuts on Wednesday. In a tweet, Lana thanked the fans for their support throughout her time in the company. "I will never forget the fans, and the love they [...]

Aleister Black On Why He Was Released From WWE

Aleister Black was a number of Superstars let go by WWE earlier today and he's been quick to explain his release on his wife Zelina Vega’s Twitch account. During the stream, he thanked WWE for [...] Jun 02 - Aleister Black was a number of Superstars let go by WWE earlier today and he's been quick to explain his release on his wife Zelina Vega’s Twitch account. During the stream, he thanked WWE for [...]

Small Backstage Update On The WWE Release Of Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy

As reported earlier, Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy were among a number of Superstars released by WWE today. Fightful Select reports Riott’s release was one of the biggest shocks internally as she[...] Jun 02 - As reported earlier, Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy were among a number of Superstars released by WWE today. Fightful Select reports Riott’s release was one of the biggest shocks internally as she[...]