Carlito Reveals He's Had No Contact With WWE Since January

Earlier this year, Carlito returned to WWE during the 2021Royal Rumble match, and then followed up with a tag match on the following night’s RAW.

At the time there were rumors he was trying out a role as a producer backstage but within days he was gone from the company.

During a recent interview on that Angle podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed he has had no contact from the company since January.

"It was just the Rumble and I think the day before the Rumble they asked if I can do Raw too and I said, ‘Yeah, sure, whatever you guys need’. That’s all we talked about. It was Raw and the Rumble. I’ve had no communication since the Raw appearance."

