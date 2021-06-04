WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
VIDEO: Check Out AEW’s Brand New Action Figures

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 04, 2021

Ringside Collectibles has released a video featuring the new AEW action figures from Jazwares. You can check out the video below.

Ringside Collectibles gets up close and personal with a front row seat to the AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest Figures Reveal by Jazwares. Check out all new AEW action figures including Dr. Britt Baker, Miro, Sting, the new Unmatched Series and much, much more!
 

Jun 04
WWE NXT Returning To House Show Touring Next Month
WWE NXT house shows have not been hosted since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they look set to return. During the latest Wrestling [...]
Jun 04
Tom Phillips Issues Statement On His WWE Release
Former WWE RAW announcer Tom Phillips released the following statement on his recent WWE release: Earlier today I had the chance to address my future[...]
Jun 04
AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Second Most-Purchased PPV Event In Company History
The AEW Double or Nothing 2021 PPV "looks to have significantly beaten the 120,000 buys" of last year’s 2020 event, according to Dave Meltzer Wr[...]
Jun 04
Recently Released WWE Superstar To Debut With IMPACT Wrestling
During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, a vignette aired revealing the debut of former WWE Superstar Steve Culter. Culter will be using the ring name Ste[...]
Jun 04
IMPACT Wrestling Announces A Live Crowd Will Be In Attendance For Slammiversary 2021
IMPACT Wrestling welcomes fans back to Skyway Studios for Slammiversary 2021. IMPACT announcement: WELCOME BACK, FANS!SLAMMIVERSARY PAY-PER-VIEW ON&[...]
Jun 04
VIDEO: Check Out AEW’s Brand New Action Figures
Ringside Collectibles has released a video featuring the new AEW action figures from Jazwares. You can check out the video below. Ringside Co[...]
Jun 03
Hangman Adam Page Reveals He's Going To Be A Father
Hangman Adam Page announced that he is going to be a father. He posted the news via Instagram which reads “hey we got a baby on the way! we&rsq[...]
Jun 03
John Laurinaitis Reportedly Sent Text Messages To Talent Released Yesterday
WWE have reportedly sent texts to the released WWE talent yesterday to inform them they were let go from the company. The Wrestling Observer Radio no[...]
Jun 03
Ruby Riott Statement After WWE Release
Ruby Riott posted her statement via Instagram after she had been released by WWE the other day. WWE announced on Wednesday that Riott, Braun Strowman[...]
Jun 03
CM Punk Slams WWE After Latest Superstar Releases
As reported on Wednesday, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were released and there has been talk of more [...]
Jun 03
WWE Experimenting With A New Ring Design
WWE is reportedly working on a new ring design that will better support the well-being of their talent, according to a report from RingSide News. The[...]
Jun 03
Monday's WWE RAW Suffers Lowest Audience In History
This week’s WWE RAW on USA Network drew the lowest viewership in the history of the show.  The live Memorial Day edition of RAW, featuring[...]
Jun 02
Buddy Murphy Comments On His WWE Release
Buddy Murphy issued the following statement on his WWE release: "So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lo[...]
Jun 02
Lana Comments On Her Shock WWE Release
WWE today released Lana as part of budget cuts on Wednesday. In a tweet, Lana thanked the fans for their support throughout her time in the company. [...]
Jun 02
Aleister Black On Why He Was Released From WWE
Aleister Black was a number of Superstars let go by WWE earlier today and he's been quick to explain his release on his wife Zelina Vega’s Twitc[...]
Jun 02
Small Backstage Update On The WWE Release Of Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy
As reported earlier, Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy were among a number of Superstars released by WWE today. Fightful Select reports Riott’s relea[...]
Jun 02
Braun Strowman Comments On His Shock WWE Release
Following his release today Braun Strowman posted a short statement on his social media. On Twitter, he tweeted, "What a chapter in life. Thank you!![...]
Jun 02
Braun Strowman Reportedly Had A Very Lucrative Contract
As reported earlier today, Braun Strowman was among many WWE releases today. In a report from Fightful Select, the terms of Strowman's contract may h[...]
Jun 02
Is Vince McMahon Gearing Up To Sell WWE?
WWE today confirmed that Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy have been released from their contracts.&[...]
Jun 02
Aleister Black Comments On Surprise WWE Release
Aleister Black has only just returned to WWE television and now he's gone. Black has since taken to social media to comment on his WWE release just m[...]
Jun 02
WWE Releases Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and More
We reported earlier, WWE was rumored to be making more major releases and now those names have been revealed. Sean Ross of Fightful is reporting, Bra[...]
Jun 02
WWE Announces New Match For Next Week’s NXT On USA Network
During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan is set for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT on USA Network. [...]
Jun 02
Big Tag-Team Match Set For Friday's AEW Dynamite On TNT
Following AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday, it has been announced by AEW that a tag-team match featuring Christian Cage and [...]
Jun 02
Updated Card For NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Plus Rumored Matches
Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated lineup for the upcoming TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, which is schedule[...]
Jun 02
Jimmy Smith Reveals How He Was Produced During Monday's WWE RAW
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, new WWE RAW announcer Jimmy Smith talked about his first night and being produced by Vince McMahon and Mich[...]
