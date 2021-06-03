WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Slams WWE After Latest Superstar Releases

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2021

As reported on Wednesday, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were released and there has been talk of more big releases coming very soon.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk has taken a shot at WWE over the releases likening the company to a blockbuster movie with a big budget but poor writters.

He tweeted in response to another:

Original tweet: "One thing that has consistently bummed me out about WWE in recent years is that there's been a *wealth* of incredible talent in that company, but they rarely seem to really know what to do with any of it. This latest wave of releases is a truly stunning reflection of that issue."

Punk: "It’s like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it’s written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it’s.....trash. But people watch it because they like movies."


