WWE Experimenting With A New Ring Design
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2021
WWE is reportedly working on a new ring design that will better support the well-being of their talent, according to a report from RingSide News.
The ring which has undergone cosmetic changes in recent years hasn't really changed internally since the late 90s and early 00s when it was improved to ensure it wasn't so hard-hitting on the body. The rings prior to this for the majority of the 90s and 80s were very hard on the body, and the cause of many injuries to Superstars through the years.
In a report from Ringside News, they reveal WWE is experimenting with a new type of ring design that has been in use at NXT UK over the last few months.
The new ring replaces the wood under the canvas with something "more like plastic" with the belief that it will lessen the impact and damage to wrestlers who perform on it.
If the trial ring goes well it could very well be implemented on the main roster.
We'll keep you updated.
https://wrestlr.me/68444/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 03
Jun 03 - Hangman Adam Page announced that he is going to be a father. He posted the news via Instagram which reads “hey we got a baby on the way! we&rsq[...]
Jun 03
Jun 03 - WWE have reportedly sent texts to the released WWE talent yesterday to inform them they were let go from the company. The Wrestling Observer Radio no[...]
Jun 03 Ruby Riott Statement After WWE Release Ruby Riott posted her statement via Instagram after she had been released by WWE the other day. WWE announced on Wednesday that Riott, Braun Strowman[...]
Jun 03 - Ruby Riott posted her statement via Instagram after she had been released by WWE the other day. WWE announced on Wednesday that Riott, Braun Strowman[...]
Jun 03
Jun 03 - As reported on Wednesday, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were released and there has been talk of more [...]
Jun 03
Jun 03 - WWE is reportedly working on a new ring design that will better support the well-being of their talent, according to a report from RingSide News. The[...]
Jun 03
Jun 03 - This week’s WWE RAW on USA Network drew the lowest viewership in the history of the show. The live Memorial Day edition of RAW, featuring[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - Buddy Murphy issued the following statement on his WWE release: "So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lo[...]
Jun 02 Lana Comments On Her Shock WWE Release WWE today released Lana as part of budget cuts on Wednesday. In a tweet, Lana thanked the fans for their support throughout her time in the company.
[...]
Jun 02 - WWE today released Lana as part of budget cuts on Wednesday. In a tweet, Lana thanked the fans for their support throughout her time in the company.
[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - Aleister Black was a number of Superstars let go by WWE earlier today and he's been quick to explain his release on his wife Zelina Vega’s Twitc[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - As reported earlier, Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy were among a number of Superstars released by WWE today. Fightful Select reports Riott’s relea[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - Following his release today Braun Strowman posted a short statement on his social media. On Twitter, he tweeted, "What a chapter in life. Thank you!![...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - As reported earlier today, Braun Strowman was among many WWE releases today. In a report from Fightful Select, the terms of Strowman's contract may h[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - WWE today confirmed that Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy have been released from their contracts.&[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - Aleister Black has only just returned to WWE television and now he's gone. Black has since taken to social media to comment on his WWE release just m[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - We reported earlier, WWE was rumored to be making more major releases and now those names have been revealed. Sean Ross of Fightful is reporting, Bra[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan is set for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT on USA Network.
[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - Following AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday, it has been announced by AEW that a tag-team match featuring Christian Cage and [...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated lineup for the upcoming TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, which is schedule[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, new WWE RAW announcer Jimmy Smith talked about his first night and being produced by Vince McMahon and Mich[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - WWE has been on a major cost-cutting exercise for the last year and it looks set to continue. Fightful is reporting there are plans for more cost-cut[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - NWA issued the following: The following was announced by the NWA… The biggest names in professional wrestling return to the NWA Arena for 3 d[...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - Jimmy Smith made his WWE RAW debut this past Monday and many people are praising him backstage. WrestleVotes on Twitter gave fans some insight [...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - Both Awesome Kong and Shanna are no longer under an active contract with AEW. They were removed off the company roster page over the weekend wh[...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - Mark Henry joined Busted Open Radio this morning to discuss him joining AEW. Henry works for Busted Open as a co-host. He revealed what led to him sig[...]
May 31
May 31 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston to become the Number One Contender to [...]