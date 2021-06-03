WWE Experimenting With A New Ring Design

WWE is reportedly working on a new ring design that will better support the well-being of their talent, according to a report from RingSide News.

The ring which has undergone cosmetic changes in recent years hasn't really changed internally since the late 90s and early 00s when it was improved to ensure it wasn't so hard-hitting on the body. The rings prior to this for the majority of the 90s and 80s were very hard on the body, and the cause of many injuries to Superstars through the years.

In a report from Ringside News, they reveal WWE is experimenting with a new type of ring design that has been in use at NXT UK over the last few months.

The new ring replaces the wood under the canvas with something "more like plastic" with the belief that it will lessen the impact and damage to wrestlers who perform on it.

If the trial ring goes well it could very well be implemented on the main roster.

We'll keep you updated.