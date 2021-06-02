Aleister Black Why He Was Released From WWE During Twitch Stream

Aleister Black was a number of Superstars let go by WWE earlier today and he's been quick to explain his release on his wife Zelina Vega’s Twitch account.

During the stream, he thanked WWE for his time with the company and revealed it was budget cuts that led to his release along with Braun Strowman, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.

He also revealed he doesn't own the rights to the Aleister Black name and thus will be using his real name Tom Budgen for now.

Additionally, he expressed a desire to face Former WWE Superstar Andrade when the time is right.

One of the big talking points from his stream was that he was set to win the United States Championship at some stage over the past year, but it was nixed by Vince McMahon as he did not want it to happen in an empty arena without fans.

Interestingly, Black said he was actually supposed to win the United States Championship during the past year, but the decision was made by Vince McMahon to hold off on the title win because Vince didn’t want his first title to be won in front of an empty arena.

He also talked on his recently debuted ‘Dark Father’ character and Vince McMahon:



"You know, I think I think, you know, being on the main roster… in all the time, all my conversations I’ve ever had with Vince, he was always very positive about me. I have a good relationship with Vince. I always told him how I felt. He always respected about me. And he always praised me on my creativity and my ability to have manners and respect…. You know, you never really, truly know why things end the way they did, but all I can tell you is that from my point of view and the word that I was always given was that Vince was always pretty high on me, and I did well on television. It was just that we could never really nail down what it is that we wanted Aleister to be on the main roster."

and as for Paul Heyman's support

"When I was under Heyman’s wing, Heyman fought tooth and nail for me… but at the end of the day when a decision is made, a decision is made."

Watch the stream below.