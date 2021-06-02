Small Backstage Update On The WWE Release Of Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy

As reported earlier, Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy were among a number of Superstars released by WWE today.

Fightful Select reports Riott’s release was one of the biggest shocks internally as she had a good reputation backstage and was credited with having a good work ethic. She had been with WWE sine 2016.

As for Murphy, the report notes he was not in the "creative forecast for WWE" right now even though he was very easy to work with and open to creative ideas. He has been with WWE since 2013.