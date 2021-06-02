Braun Strowman Reportedly Had A Very Lucrative Contract
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2021
As
reported earlier today, Braun Strowman was among many WWE releases today.
In a report from
Fightful Select, the terms of Strowman's contract may have played a part in his release. The report reveals that while Strowman’s release was a surprise to the WWE Universe some internally were not shocked.
Strowman was reportedly on a deal of around $1 million a year.
He had been with the company since 2013.
