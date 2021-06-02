Is Vince McMahon Gearing Up To Sell WWE?
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2021
WWE today confirmed that Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy have been released from their contracts.
Their releases among other recent WWE releases have come as a huge surprise to those in the company. Strowman and Lana had signed long-term contracts with the company last year, and now there is speculation as to why such big names and recent back-office cuts have taken place.
Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reports that some of the releases are people who were looking to get let go and the company is taking a "very different approach" when it comes to releases then in past years.
There is a strong theory that WWE is trying to maximize the value of the company by cutting back where they can, in order to prepare the company for a future sale.
https://wrestlr.me/68436/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 02
Jun 02 - Aleister Black was a number of Superstars let go by WWE earlier today and he's been quick to explain his release on his wife Zelina Vega’s Twitc[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - As reported earlier, Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy were among a number of Superstars released by WWE today. Fightful Select reports Riott’s relea[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - Following his release today Braun Strowman posted a short statement on his social media. On Twitter, he tweeted, "What a chapter in life. Thank you!![...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - As reported earlier today, Braun Strowman was among many WWE releases today. In a report from Fightful Select, the terms of Strowman's contract may h[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - WWE today confirmed that Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy have been released from their contracts.&[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - Aleister Black has only just returned to WWE television and now he's gone. Black has since taken to social media to comment on his WWE release just m[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - We reported earlier, WWE was rumored to be making more major releases and now those names have been revealed. Sean Ross of Fightful is reporting, Bra[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan is set for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT on USA Network.
[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - Following AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday, it has been announced by AEW that a tag-team match featuring Christian Cage and [...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated lineup for the upcoming TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, which is schedule[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, new WWE RAW announcer Jimmy Smith talked about his first night and being produced by Vince McMahon and Mich[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - WWE has been on a major cost-cutting exercise for the last year and it looks set to continue. Fightful is reporting there are plans for more cost-cut[...]
Jun 02
Jun 02 - NWA issued the following: The following was announced by the NWA… The biggest names in professional wrestling return to the NWA Arena for 3 d[...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - Jimmy Smith made his WWE RAW debut this past Monday and many people are praising him backstage. WrestleVotes on Twitter gave fans some insight [...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - Both Awesome Kong and Shanna are no longer under an active contract with AEW. They were removed off the company roster page over the weekend wh[...]
Jun 01
Jun 01 - Mark Henry joined Busted Open Radio this morning to discuss him joining AEW. Henry works for Busted Open as a co-host. He revealed what led to him sig[...]
May 31
May 31 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston to become the Number One Contender to [...]
May 31
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles & Omos successfully retained their titles against Jaxson Ryker & Elia[...]
May 31
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander picked up a very quick victory over his former tag t[...]
May 31
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke picked up a victory over Lana and former two-time SmackDown Wome[...]
May 31
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus suffered two consecutive losses, first losing to Ricochet and then to Humberto Ca[...]
May 31
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mace & T-Bar picked up a victory over Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, collectively known as Lucha H[...]
May 31
May 31 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured an Intergender Match between Reginald Thomas and former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion and two-time Wom[...]
May 31
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Randy Orton picked up a victory over Xavier Woods of The New Day by utilizing Matt Riddle's Bro-Derek finishing mane[...]
May 31
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross managed to outlast Charlotte Flair in a two-minute Beat-the-Clock Challenge Match, just as [...]