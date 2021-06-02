WWE Releases Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and More

We reported earlier, WWE was rumored to be making more major releases and now those names have been revealed.

Sean Ross of Fightful is reporting, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy have been released.

The two biggest names on that list are Strowman and Lana. Strowman has been pushed as one of the company's biggest men in recent years and Lana has huge appeal in the women's division although it's may not be a shock she is leaving given her husband Rusev was released from the company last year and is now wrestling as Miro in AEW.

Black had only just returned to the company, although it had previously been reported he wasn't favored by WWE officials following the departure of Paul Heyman from RAW as an executive director.

