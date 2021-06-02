WWE Announces New Match For Next Week’s NXT On USA Network

During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan is set for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT on USA Network.

Aleister Black Why He Was Released From WWE During Twitch Stream

Aleister Black was a number of Superstars let go by WWE earlier today and he's been quick to explain his release on his wife Zelina Vega’s Twitch account. During the stream, he thanked WWE for [...] Jun 02 - Aleister Black was a number of Superstars let go by WWE earlier today and he's been quick to explain his release on his wife Zelina Vega’s Twitch account. During the stream, he thanked WWE for [...]

Small Backstage Update On The WWE Release Of Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy

As reported earlier, Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy were among a number of Superstars released by WWE today. Fightful Select reports Riott’s release was one of the biggest shocks internally as she[...] Jun 02 - As reported earlier, Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy were among a number of Superstars released by WWE today. Fightful Select reports Riott’s release was one of the biggest shocks internally as she[...]

Braun Strowman Comments On His Shock WWE Release

Following his release today Braun Strowman posted a short statement on his social media. On Twitter, he tweeted, "What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!!" and on Instagram, he accompanied his statemen[...] Jun 02 - Following his release today Braun Strowman posted a short statement on his social media. On Twitter, he tweeted, "What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!!" and on Instagram, he accompanied his statemen[...]

Braun Strowman Reportedly Had A Very Lucrative Contract

As reported earlier today, Braun Strowman was among many WWE releases today. In a report from Fightful Select, the terms of Strowman's contract may have played a part in his release. The report revea[...] Jun 02 - As reported earlier today, Braun Strowman was among many WWE releases today. In a report from Fightful Select, the terms of Strowman's contract may have played a part in his release. The report revea[...]

Is Vince McMahon Gearing Up To Sell WWE?

WWE today confirmed that Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy have been released from their contracts. Their releases among other recent WWE relea[...] Jun 02 - WWE today confirmed that Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy have been released from their contracts. Their releases among other recent WWE relea[...]

Aleister Black Comments On Surprise WWE Release

Aleister Black has only just returned to WWE television and now he's gone. Black has since taken to social media to comment on his WWE release just moments after the news broke on social media. Alei[...] Jun 02 - Aleister Black has only just returned to WWE television and now he's gone. Black has since taken to social media to comment on his WWE release just moments after the news broke on social media. Alei[...]

WWE Releases Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and More

We reported earlier, WWE was rumored to be making more major releases and now those names have been revealed. Sean Ross of Fightful is reporting, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, San[...] Jun 02 - We reported earlier, WWE was rumored to be making more major releases and now those names have been revealed. Sean Ross of Fightful is reporting, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, San[...]

WWE Announces New Match For Next Week’s NXT On USA Network

Big Tag-Team Match Set For Friday's AEW Dynamite On TNT

Following AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday, it has been announced by AEW that a tag-team match featuring Christian Cage and Jungle Boy vs. Private Party will take place on th[...] Jun 02 - Following AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday, it has been announced by AEW that a tag-team match featuring Christian Cage and Jungle Boy vs. Private Party will take place on th[...]

Updated Card For NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Plus Rumored Matches

Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated lineup for the upcoming TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, which is scheduled to take place on June 13. NXT Championship Matc[...] Jun 02 - Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated lineup for the upcoming TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event, which is scheduled to take place on June 13. NXT Championship Matc[...]

Jimmy Smith Reveals How He Was Produced During Monday's WWE RAW

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, new WWE RAW announcer Jimmy Smith talked about his first night and being produced by Vince McMahon and Michael Cole down his headset. “I had Bjorn Reb[...] Jun 02 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, new WWE RAW announcer Jimmy Smith talked about his first night and being produced by Vince McMahon and Michael Cole down his headset. “I had Bjorn Reb[...]

Major Names Reportedly Rumored To Be Released From WWE

WWE has been on a major cost-cutting exercise for the last year and it looks set to continue. Fightful is reporting there are plans for more cost-cutting in the company very soon and some major names[...] Jun 02 - WWE has been on a major cost-cutting exercise for the last year and it looks set to continue. Fightful is reporting there are plans for more cost-cutting in the company very soon and some major names[...]

NWA Announces Fan Attendance For Next PPV and Television Tapings

NWA issued the following: The following was announced by the NWA… The biggest names in professional wrestling return to the NWA Arena for 3 days of tapings of NWA Powerrr and our LIVE PPV on [...] Jun 02 - NWA issued the following: The following was announced by the NWA… The biggest names in professional wrestling return to the NWA Arena for 3 days of tapings of NWA Powerrr and our LIVE PPV on [...]

Backstage Reaction Toward Jimmy Smith's WWE RAW Debut

Jimmy Smith made his WWE RAW debut this past Monday and many people are praising him backstage. WrestleVotes on Twitter gave fans some insight toward what WWE production people and others backs[...] Jun 01 - Jimmy Smith made his WWE RAW debut this past Monday and many people are praising him backstage. WrestleVotes on Twitter gave fans some insight toward what WWE production people and others backs[...]

Awesome Kong And Shanna No Longer Under Contract With AEW

Both Awesome Kong and Shanna are no longer under an active contract with AEW. They were removed off the company roster page over the weekend which raised speculation on both their status within[...] Jun 01 - Both Awesome Kong and Shanna are no longer under an active contract with AEW. They were removed off the company roster page over the weekend which raised speculation on both their status within[...]

Mark Henry On Conversation He Had With Vince McMahon About Signing With AEW

Mark Henry joined Busted Open Radio this morning to discuss him joining AEW. Henry works for Busted Open as a co-host. He revealed what led to him signing with AEW and why he left WWE. “My de[...] Jun 01 - Mark Henry joined Busted Open Radio this morning to discuss him joining AEW. Henry works for Busted Open as a co-host. He revealed what led to him signing with AEW and why he left WWE. “My de[...]

McIntyre Defeats Kingston in Raw Main Event, Will Challenge Lashley for WWE Title at HIAC

In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. McIntyre will ch[...] May 31 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. McIntyre will ch[...]

A.J. Styles & Omos Retain Tag Team Titles on Raw After Elias Abandons Jaxson Ryker

On tonight's episode of Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles & Omos successfully retained their titles against Jaxson Ryker & Elias after Elias abandoned Ryker. .@IAmEliasWWE ha[...] May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles & Omos successfully retained their titles against Jaxson Ryker & Elias after Elias abandoned Ryker. .@IAmEliasWWE ha[...]

Shelton Benjamin Suffers a Very Quick Loss to Cedric Alexander on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander picked up a very quick victory over his former tag team partner Shelton Benjamin, who is a former WWE [...] May 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander picked up a very quick victory over his former tag team partner Shelton Benjamin, who is a former WWE [...]

Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Defeat Lana & Naomi on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke picked up a victory over Lana and former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Right now on #WWERaw!@WWE_M[...] May 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke picked up a victory over Lana and former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Right now on #WWERaw!@WWE_M[...]

U.S. Champion Sheamus Suffers Back-to-Back Losses & Nose Injury on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus suffered two consecutive losses, first losing to Ricochet and then to Humberto Carrillo. During the match with Carrillo, "The Celt[...] May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus suffered two consecutive losses, first losing to Ricochet and then to Humberto Carrillo. During the match with Carrillo, "The Celt[...]

Mace & T-Bar Defeat Lucha House Party on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mace & T-Bar picked up a victory over Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, collectively known as Lucha House Party. They are @TBARRetribution and @MACE[...] May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mace & T-Bar picked up a victory over Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, collectively known as Lucha House Party. They are @TBARRetribution and @MACE[...]

Reginald Thomas Defeats Shayna Baszler in an Intergender Match on Raw

Tonight's episode of Raw featured an Intergender Match between Reginald Thomas and former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. Reginald ma[...] May 31 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured an Intergender Match between Reginald Thomas and former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. Reginald ma[...]

Randy Orton Defeats Xavier Woods on Raw with Matt Riddle's Bro-Derek Finisher

On tonight's episode of Raw, Randy Orton picked up a victory over Xavier Woods of The New Day by utilizing Matt Riddle's Bro-Derek finishing maneuver. Riddle, who was watching at ringside, seemed[...] May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Randy Orton picked up a victory over Xavier Woods of The New Day by utilizing Matt Riddle's Bro-Derek finishing maneuver. Riddle, who was watching at ringside, seemed[...]