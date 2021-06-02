Jimmy Smith Reveals How He Was Produced During Monday's WWE RAW

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, new WWE RAW announcer Jimmy Smith talked about his first night and being produced by Vince McMahon and Michael Cole down his headset.

“I had Bjorn Rebney yelling at me in Bellator. It happens. Dana [White] didn’t really do it in UFC, but I’ve dealt with multiple people yelling at me or multiple people talking to me. It wasn’t new at all. When Vince hopped on, it was about things that were specific to WWE that I need to learn that I found helpful. Whenever we’d say, ‘WWE fans’ it’s ‘our fans.’ There’s verbiage specific to the WWE. Every time Vince jumped on, it was, ‘In WWE, we say this.’ Got it. It was all helpful. Three people were never talking at the same time. Even though it was three different voices, they all jumped on at different times. I had [Michael] Cole in my ear because he was producing and I had Kevin [Dunn] and occasionally Vince. Vince, not that much, and Kevin and Cole were good at not stepping on each other. The on-air traffic was great and Kevin gave me plenty of time. The countdowns were shorter, I have to get used to that. It’s the nature of the way wrestling works.”

“Triple H texted me this morning and said, ‘Great job.’ That’s what matters. Keeping your gig depends on four or five key people. If they are all happy this morning, that’s what matters.”