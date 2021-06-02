Major Names Reportedly Rumored To Be Released From WWE

WWE has been on a major cost-cutting exercise for the last year and it looks set to continue.

Fightful is reporting there are plans for more cost-cutting in the company very soon and some major names could be let go from their contracts.

In the last round of WWE releases top names such as Samoa Joe and Mickie James were released, among many other NXT talent.

Names for this round of releases have yet to leak but there is every chance releases begin as soon as this week.