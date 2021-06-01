The RAW production people I’ve spoken with were absolutely thrilled with Jimmy Smith’s performance last night. “Tremendous” & “Natural fit” were two comments concerning his debut.

“The RAW production people I’ve spoken with were absolutely thrilled with Jimmy Smith’s performance last night. ‘Tremendous’ & ‘Natural fit’ were two comments concerning his debut,” the account wrote.

WrestleVotes on Twitter gave fans some insight toward what WWE production people and others backstage had to say about Smith and his debut on the WWE RAW commentary team.

Jimmy Smith made his WWE RAW debut this past Monday and many people are praising him backstage.

» More News From This Feed

Backstage Reaction Toward Jimmy Smith's WWE RAW Debut

Jimmy Smith made his WWE RAW debut this past Monday and many people are praising him backstage. WrestleVotes on Twitter gave fans some insight toward what WWE production people and others backs[...] Jun 01 - Jimmy Smith made his WWE RAW debut this past Monday and many people are praising him backstage. WrestleVotes on Twitter gave fans some insight toward what WWE production people and others backs[...]

Awesome Kong And Shanna No Longer Under Contract With AEW

Both Awesome Kong and Shanna are no longer under an active contract with AEW. They were removed off the company roster page over the weekend which raised speculation on both their status within[...] Jun 01 - Both Awesome Kong and Shanna are no longer under an active contract with AEW. They were removed off the company roster page over the weekend which raised speculation on both their status within[...]

Mark Henry On Conversation He Had With Vince McMahon About Signing With AEW

Mark Henry joined Busted Open Radio this morning to discuss him joining AEW. Henry works for Busted Open as a co-host. He revealed what led to him signing with AEW and why he left WWE. “My de[...] Jun 01 - Mark Henry joined Busted Open Radio this morning to discuss him joining AEW. Henry works for Busted Open as a co-host. He revealed what led to him signing with AEW and why he left WWE. “My de[...]

McIntyre Defeats Kingston in Raw Main Event, Will Challenge Lashley for WWE Title at HIAC

In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. McIntyre will ch[...] May 31 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston to become the Number One Contender to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. McIntyre will ch[...]

A.J. Styles & Omos Retain Tag Team Titles on Raw After Elias Abandons Jaxson Ryker

On tonight's episode of Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles & Omos successfully retained their titles against Jaxson Ryker & Elias after Elias abandoned Ryker. .@IAmEliasWWE ha[...] May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles & Omos successfully retained their titles against Jaxson Ryker & Elias after Elias abandoned Ryker. .@IAmEliasWWE ha[...]

Shelton Benjamin Suffers a Very Quick Loss to Cedric Alexander on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander picked up a very quick victory over his former tag team partner Shelton Benjamin, who is a former WWE [...] May 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander picked up a very quick victory over his former tag team partner Shelton Benjamin, who is a former WWE [...]

Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Defeat Lana & Naomi on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke picked up a victory over Lana and former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Right now on #WWERaw!@WWE_M[...] May 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke picked up a victory over Lana and former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Right now on #WWERaw!@WWE_M[...]

U.S. Champion Sheamus Suffers Back-to-Back Losses & Nose Injury on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus suffered two consecutive losses, first losing to Ricochet and then to Humberto Carrillo. During the match with Carrillo, "The Celt[...] May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus suffered two consecutive losses, first losing to Ricochet and then to Humberto Carrillo. During the match with Carrillo, "The Celt[...]

Mace & T-Bar Defeat Lucha House Party on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mace & T-Bar picked up a victory over Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, collectively known as Lucha House Party. They are @TBARRetribution and @MACE[...] May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mace & T-Bar picked up a victory over Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, collectively known as Lucha House Party. They are @TBARRetribution and @MACE[...]

Reginald Thomas Defeats Shayna Baszler in an Intergender Match on Raw

Tonight's episode of Raw featured an Intergender Match between Reginald Thomas and former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. Reginald ma[...] May 31 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured an Intergender Match between Reginald Thomas and former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. Reginald ma[...]

Randy Orton Defeats Xavier Woods on Raw with Matt Riddle's Bro-Derek Finisher

On tonight's episode of Raw, Randy Orton picked up a victory over Xavier Woods of The New Day by utilizing Matt Riddle's Bro-Derek finishing maneuver. Riddle, who was watching at ringside, seemed[...] May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Randy Orton picked up a victory over Xavier Woods of The New Day by utilizing Matt Riddle's Bro-Derek finishing maneuver. Riddle, who was watching at ringside, seemed[...]

Nikki Cross Outlasts Charlotte Flair in Beat-the-Clock Challenge Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross managed to outlast Charlotte Flair in a two-minute Beat-the-Clock Challenge Match, just as she did against Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley o[...] May 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross managed to outlast Charlotte Flair in a two-minute Beat-the-Clock Challenge Match, just as she did against Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley o[...]

Location For AEW All 2021 Out Revealed

AEW All Out 2021 was announced for Chicago for Labor Day weekend on Sunday, and now the location for the big event has now been revealed. The pay-per-view will take place on September 5th and the NOW[...] May 31 - AEW All Out 2021 was announced for Chicago for Labor Day weekend on Sunday, and now the location for the big event has now been revealed. The pay-per-view will take place on September 5th and the NOW[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Backstage At RAW Trying Out As A Producer

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly is reportedly backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Yuengling Center in Tampa. Holly was inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class earlier this year. She&[...] May 31 - WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly is reportedly backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Yuengling Center in Tampa. Holly was inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class earlier this year. She&[...]

Anthony Ogogo Reveals Why He Stopped Watching WWE RAW

Anthony Ogogo revealed in an interview with Wrestling Inc. why he stopped watching WWE RAW a number of years ago and it is all to do with the duration of the show. "We want a company of stars. We wan[...] May 31 - Anthony Ogogo revealed in an interview with Wrestling Inc. why he stopped watching WWE RAW a number of years ago and it is all to do with the duration of the show. "We want a company of stars. We wan[...]

A&E Documentary Trailer For Bret "The Hitman" Hart Episode Released

The A&E documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart is set to air on Sunday, June 6th exclusively on A&E. A trailer for the episode has been released by Bret Hart himself. The syn[...] May 31 - The A&E documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart is set to air on Sunday, June 6th exclusively on A&E. A trailer for the episode has been released by Bret Hart himself. The syn[...]

WATCH: Andrade Suplexes WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Into A Pool

On Twitter today, former WWE Superstar Andrade posted a video of himself giving WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair a suplex into a pool. Andrade and Charlotte Flair have been engaged since early last year.&[...] May 31 - On Twitter today, former WWE Superstar Andrade posted a video of himself giving WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair a suplex into a pool. Andrade and Charlotte Flair have been engaged since early last year.&[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - #1 Contenders Match, Tag Title Match, Miz TV, More

WWE broadcasts another edition of RAW tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Below is the official preview for the show: – Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre with the winner becomi[...] May 31 - WWE broadcasts another edition of RAW tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Below is the official preview for the show: – Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre with the winner becomi[...]

Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Thunder Rosa vs. Reka Tehaka - The Acclaimed vs. The Tate Twins - Leyla Hirsch vs[...] May 31 - AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Thunder Rosa vs. Reka Tehaka - The Acclaimed vs. The Tate Twins - Leyla Hirsch vs[...]

Format Changes Coming To AEW Dark & Dark Elevation

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that there are big changes are coming to AEW Dark & Dark Elevation very soon. During the post-Double or Nothing media press conference, Khan said: “(Th[...] May 31 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that there are big changes are coming to AEW Dark & Dark Elevation very soon. During the post-Double or Nothing media press conference, Khan said: “(Th[...]

NJPW's Reaction To Tony Khan Talking A Jab At WWE President Nick Khan

Over the weekend AEW President Tony Khan cut a promo in response to the WWE/NJPW partnership rumor and took a couple of jabs at WWE President Nick Khan. During the AEW Double or Nothing 2021 post-sho[...] May 31 - Over the weekend AEW President Tony Khan cut a promo in response to the WWE/NJPW partnership rumor and took a couple of jabs at WWE President Nick Khan. During the AEW Double or Nothing 2021 post-sho[...]

Update On Riho's AEW Status

Dave Meltzer provided a small but significant update on the status of AEW star Rhio on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer noted that she will be moving to the USA permanently, instead of go[...] May 31 - Dave Meltzer provided a small but significant update on the status of AEW star Rhio on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer noted that she will be moving to the USA permanently, instead of go[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Mark Henry and Lio Rush Joining AEW

As previously seen last night during the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his debut as did former WWE Superstar Lio Rush who was the "Joker" entrant in the Ca[...] May 31 - As previously seen last night during the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his debut as did former WWE Superstar Lio Rush who was the "Joker" entrant in the Ca[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - The Inner Circle Stays Together, Defeats The Pinnacle

The Stadium Stampede main event of AEW Double Or Nothing was much anticipated and it certainly delivered. It started with The Pinnacle making their entrance in a limo. MJF came out of it and cut a pr[...] May 31 - The Stadium Stampede main event of AEW Double Or Nothing was much anticipated and it certainly delivered. It started with The Pinnacle making their entrance in a limo. MJF came out of it and cut a pr[...]