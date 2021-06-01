WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Awesome Kong And Shanna No Longer Under Contract With AEW
Posted By: Dustin on Jun 01, 2021
Both Awesome Kong and Shanna are no longer under an active contract with AEW.
They were removed off the company roster page over the weekend which raised speculation on both their status within AEW.
Dave Meltzer stated that AEW decided not to renew their contracts. Fightful Selects reports that Kong hasn't been around much at all within the past almost year. Kong was not cleared to perform in the ring, which lead to the split of the Nightmare Collective. AEW announced that she was not cleared due to an illness.
It's said AEW not renewing the deal of Awesome Kong was expected “as she hasn’t been in a coach role that was originally discussed for her as well.”
