WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

Mark Henry On Conversation He Had With Vince McMahon About Signing With AEW

Posted By: Dustin on Jun 01, 2021

Mark Henry On Conversation He Had With Vince McMahon About Signing With AEW

Mark Henry joined Busted Open Radio this morning to discuss him joining AEW. Henry works for Busted Open as a co-host. He revealed what led to him signing with AEW and why he left WWE.

“My deal was up. This is not something that was recent. I can go back to five months? Six months? I wanted a position in the office and I wanted everything that comes with it. And I talked to Vince himself. And he said ‘write it up. You’re somebody that I’ll hear from, I’ll listen to.’ And I was told there was a lot of cleaning house and there was a lot of cuts that were happening. There was a lot to come.

I’ve seen hundreds of people in the company go. I still felt like ‘well, knowing this, I feel valuable enough that I’m not going anywhere. So that’s cool.’ But when you’re deal comes up, and the rights, the legality part of it comes up to where you’re going to go next and what you’re going to do, I felt like I wanted to do more. I always wanted to do more. You know me, I’m a busybody. If I’m not doing what I know I can do, especially if I feel I can do it better than somebody else. If I can’t get that opportunity, I have to start looking for that somewhere else. And I did."

Mark Henry went into the topic of the conversation he had with Vince whenever he signed with AEW

“It wasn’t negative. Everybody knows me and Vince got love for each other. And more than love, respect. Me calling him and saying what needed to be said came from a place of like, a brother telling his older brother ‘man I’m tired of being in the shadows. I feel like someone beneath you is holding me back. And if somebody’s holding me back, I’ve got to go.’ Cause you can tell everybody what to do, but there might be something that comes with that. I felt like I’m being held back, I’m not getting what I want. I want to be successful. You know I want to be able to learn more, I want to get those pelts on the wall.

And man, it was just like the coolest thing. He was like ‘man, you know everything you need to know. You go and if you feel like you need to go, (I) don’t necessarily want it, but if you feel like you need to go, then go. I know you’re going to be successful.’ That’s what you want. I’m not going to run from a conversation like that. There’s a lot of people that are kind of scary and unloyal or whatever. Nobody will ever say Mark Henry is unloyal. I’ve been loyal. There were times where I was offered more money and I didn’t leave. Twenty five years, with the same company, through the good and the bad, I was there. Everything wasn’t perfect, but what family has a perfect existence? Not very many. But mine was really good. I had a really good experience, I learned a lot. I spent more time in the production office and in the trucks than I did around the ring and in catering. I always had an executive mindset.”

 

Source: Busted Open Radio, H/T WrestlingInc
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #all elite wrestling #mark henry #vince mcmahon
https://wrestlr.me/68425/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jun 01
Backstage Reaction Toward Jimmy Smith's WWE RAW Debut
Jimmy Smith made his WWE RAW debut this past Monday and many people are praising him backstage.  WrestleVotes on Twitter gave fans some insight [...]
Jun 01 - Jimmy Smith made his WWE RAW debut this past Monday and many people are praising him backstage.  WrestleVotes on Twitter gave fans some insight [...]
Jun 01
Awesome Kong And Shanna No Longer Under Contract With AEW
Both Awesome Kong and Shanna are no longer under an active contract with AEW.  They were removed off the company roster page over the weekend wh[...]
Jun 01 - Both Awesome Kong and Shanna are no longer under an active contract with AEW.  They were removed off the company roster page over the weekend wh[...]
Jun 01
Mark Henry On Conversation He Had With Vince McMahon About Signing With AEW
Mark Henry joined Busted Open Radio this morning to discuss him joining AEW. Henry works for Busted Open as a co-host. He revealed what led to him sig[...]
Jun 01 - Mark Henry joined Busted Open Radio this morning to discuss him joining AEW. Henry works for Busted Open as a co-host. He revealed what led to him sig[...]
May 31
McIntyre Defeats Kingston in Raw Main Event, Will Challenge Lashley for WWE Title at HIAC
In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston to become the Number One Contender to [...]
May 31 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston to become the Number One Contender to [...]
May 31
A.J. Styles & Omos Retain Tag Team Titles on Raw After Elias Abandons Jaxson Ryker
On tonight's episode of Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles & Omos successfully retained their titles against Jaxson Ryker & Elia[...]
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles & Omos successfully retained their titles against Jaxson Ryker & Elia[...]
May 31
Shelton Benjamin Suffers a Very Quick Loss to Cedric Alexander on Monday Night Raw
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander picked up a very quick victory over his former tag t[...]
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander picked up a very quick victory over his former tag t[...]
May 31
Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Defeat Lana & Naomi on Monday Night Raw
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke picked up a victory over Lana and former two-time SmackDown Wome[...]
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke picked up a victory over Lana and former two-time SmackDown Wome[...]
May 31
U.S. Champion Sheamus Suffers Back-to-Back Losses & Nose Injury on Monday Night Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus suffered two consecutive losses, first losing to Ricochet and then to Humberto Ca[...]
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus suffered two consecutive losses, first losing to Ricochet and then to Humberto Ca[...]
May 31
Mace & T-Bar Defeat Lucha House Party on Monday Night Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mace & T-Bar picked up a victory over Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, collectively known as Lucha H[...]
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mace & T-Bar picked up a victory over Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, collectively known as Lucha H[...]
May 31
Reginald Thomas Defeats Shayna Baszler in an Intergender Match on Raw
Tonight's episode of Raw featured an Intergender Match between Reginald Thomas and former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion and two-time Wom[...]
May 31 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured an Intergender Match between Reginald Thomas and former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion and two-time Wom[...]
May 31
Randy Orton Defeats Xavier Woods on Raw with Matt Riddle's Bro-Derek Finisher
On tonight's episode of Raw, Randy Orton picked up a victory over Xavier Woods of The New Day by utilizing Matt Riddle's Bro-Derek finishing mane[...]
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Randy Orton picked up a victory over Xavier Woods of The New Day by utilizing Matt Riddle's Bro-Derek finishing mane[...]

May 31
Nikki Cross Outlasts Charlotte Flair in Beat-the-Clock Challenge Match on Raw
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross managed to outlast Charlotte Flair in a two-minute Beat-the-Clock Challenge Match, just as [...]
May 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross managed to outlast Charlotte Flair in a two-minute Beat-the-Clock Challenge Match, just as [...]
May 31
Location For AEW All 2021 Out Revealed
AEW All Out 2021 was announced for Chicago for Labor Day weekend on Sunday, and now the location for the big event has now been revealed. The pay-per[...]
May 31 - AEW All Out 2021 was announced for Chicago for Labor Day weekend on Sunday, and now the location for the big event has now been revealed. The pay-per[...]
May 31
WWE Hall of Famer Backstage At RAW Trying Out As A Producer
WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly is reportedly backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Yuengling Center in Tampa.  Holly was inducted into the 2[...]
May 31 - WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly is reportedly backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Yuengling Center in Tampa.  Holly was inducted into the 2[...]
May 31
Anthony Ogogo Reveals Why He Stopped Watching WWE RAW
Anthony Ogogo revealed in an interview with Wrestling Inc. why he stopped watching WWE RAW a number of years ago and it is all to do with the duration[...]
May 31 - Anthony Ogogo revealed in an interview with Wrestling Inc. why he stopped watching WWE RAW a number of years ago and it is all to do with the duration[...]
May 31
A&E Documentary Trailer For Bret "The Hitman" Hart Episode Released
The A&E documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart is set to air on Sunday, June 6th exclusively on A&E. A trailer for the episod[...]
May 31 - The A&E documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart is set to air on Sunday, June 6th exclusively on A&E. A trailer for the episod[...]
May 31
WATCH: Andrade Suplexes WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Into A Pool
On Twitter today, former WWE Superstar Andrade posted a video of himself giving WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair a suplex into a pool. Andrade and Charlot[...]
May 31 - On Twitter today, former WWE Superstar Andrade posted a video of himself giving WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair a suplex into a pool. Andrade and Charlot[...]
May 31
Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - #1 Contenders Match, Tag Title Match, Miz TV, More
WWE broadcasts another edition of RAW tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Below is the official preview for the show: – Kofi[...]
May 31 - WWE broadcasts another edition of RAW tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Below is the official preview for the show: – Kofi[...]
May 31
Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Thunder Rosa vs. Reka Tehaka - T[...]
May 31 - AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Thunder Rosa vs. Reka Tehaka - T[...]
May 31
Format Changes Coming To AEW Dark & Dark Elevation
AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that there are big changes are coming to AEW Dark & Dark Elevation very soon. During the post-Double or Noth[...]
May 31 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that there are big changes are coming to AEW Dark & Dark Elevation very soon. During the post-Double or Noth[...]
May 31
NJPW's Reaction To Tony Khan Talking A Jab At WWE President Nick Khan
Over the weekend AEW President Tony Khan cut a promo in response to the WWE/NJPW partnership rumor and took a couple of jabs at WWE President Nick Kha[...]
May 31 - Over the weekend AEW President Tony Khan cut a promo in response to the WWE/NJPW partnership rumor and took a couple of jabs at WWE President Nick Kha[...]
May 31
Update On Riho's AEW Status
Dave Meltzer provided a small but significant update on the status of AEW star Rhio on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer noted that she wi[...]
May 31 - Dave Meltzer provided a small but significant update on the status of AEW star Rhio on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer noted that she wi[...]
May 31
Tony Khan Comments On Mark Henry and Lio Rush Joining AEW
As previously seen last night during the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his debut as did former WWE Supers[...]
May 31 - As previously seen last night during the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his debut as did former WWE Supers[...]
May 31
AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - The Inner Circle Stays Together, Defeats The Pinnacle
The Stadium Stampede main event of AEW Double Or Nothing was much anticipated and it certainly delivered. It started with The Pinnacle making their e[...]
May 31 - The Stadium Stampede main event of AEW Double Or Nothing was much anticipated and it certainly delivered. It started with The Pinnacle making their e[...]
May 31
AEW Championship Match Announced For AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks, More
Following tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view below is the current lineup for the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite: AEW Dynamite - Friday[...]
May 31 - Following tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view below is the current lineup for the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite: AEW Dynamite - Friday[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π