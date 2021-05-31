Holly was inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class earlier this year. She is reportedly backstage to try out as a producer, according to PWInsider.

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly is reportedly backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

» More News From This Feed

Location For AEW All 2021 Out Revealed

AEW All Out 2021 was announced for Chicago for Labor Day weekend on Sunday, and now the location for the big event has now been revealed. The pay-per[...] May 31 - AEW All Out 2021 was announced for Chicago for Labor Day weekend on Sunday, and now the location for the big event has now been revealed. The pay-per[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Backstage At RAW Trying Out As A Producer

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly is reportedly backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Yuengling Center in Tampa. Holly was inducted into the 2[...] May 31 - WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly is reportedly backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Yuengling Center in Tampa. Holly was inducted into the 2[...]

Anthony Ogogo Reveals Why He Stopped Watching WWE RAW

Anthony Ogogo revealed in an interview with Wrestling Inc. why he stopped watching WWE RAW a number of years ago and it is all to do with the duration[...] May 31 - Anthony Ogogo revealed in an interview with Wrestling Inc. why he stopped watching WWE RAW a number of years ago and it is all to do with the duration[...]

A&E Documentary Trailer For Bret "The Hitman" Hart Episode Released

The A&E documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart is set to air on Sunday, June 6th exclusively on A&E. A trailer for the episod[...] May 31 - The A&E documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart is set to air on Sunday, June 6th exclusively on A&E. A trailer for the episod[...]

WATCH: Andrade Suplexes WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Into A Pool

On Twitter today, former WWE Superstar Andrade posted a video of himself giving WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair a suplex into a pool. Andrade and Charlot[...] May 31 - On Twitter today, former WWE Superstar Andrade posted a video of himself giving WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair a suplex into a pool. Andrade and Charlot[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - #1 Contenders Match, Tag Title Match, Miz TV, More

WWE broadcasts another edition of RAW tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Below is the official preview for the show: – Kofi[...] May 31 - WWE broadcasts another edition of RAW tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Below is the official preview for the show: – Kofi[...]

Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Thunder Rosa vs. Reka Tehaka - T[...] May 31 - AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Thunder Rosa vs. Reka Tehaka - T[...]

Format Changes Coming To AEW Dark & Dark Elevation

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that there are big changes are coming to AEW Dark & Dark Elevation very soon. During the post-Double or Noth[...] May 31 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that there are big changes are coming to AEW Dark & Dark Elevation very soon. During the post-Double or Noth[...]

NJPW's Reaction To Tony Khan Talking A Jab At WWE President Nick Khan

Over the weekend AEW President Tony Khan cut a promo in response to the WWE/NJPW partnership rumor and took a couple of jabs at WWE President Nick Kha[...] May 31 - Over the weekend AEW President Tony Khan cut a promo in response to the WWE/NJPW partnership rumor and took a couple of jabs at WWE President Nick Kha[...]

Update On Riho's AEW Status

Dave Meltzer provided a small but significant update on the status of AEW star Rhio on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer noted that she wi[...] May 31 - Dave Meltzer provided a small but significant update on the status of AEW star Rhio on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer noted that she wi[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Mark Henry and Lio Rush Joining AEW

As previously seen last night during the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his debut as did former WWE Supers[...] May 31 - As previously seen last night during the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his debut as did former WWE Supers[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - The Inner Circle Stays Together, Defeats The Pinnacle

The Stadium Stampede main event of AEW Double Or Nothing was much anticipated and it certainly delivered. It started with The Pinnacle making their e[...] May 31 - The Stadium Stampede main event of AEW Double Or Nothing was much anticipated and it certainly delivered. It started with The Pinnacle making their e[...]

AEW Championship Match Announced For AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks, More

Following tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view below is the current lineup for the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite: AEW Dynamite - Friday[...] May 31 - Following tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view below is the current lineup for the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite: AEW Dynamite - Friday[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega retained the AEW World Championship at tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. The match was stolen from Orange Cassidy’[...] May 30 - Kenny Omega retained the AEW World Championship at tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. The match was stolen from Orange Cassidy’[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021 Announced For November In St. Louis

We reported earlier, AEW announced that their next pay-per-view, ALL OUT, will be taking place from Chicago Illinois on Labor Day weekend on September[...] May 30 - We reported earlier, AEW announced that their next pay-per-view, ALL OUT, will be taking place from Chicago Illinois on Labor Day weekend on September[...]

Mark Henry Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Mark Henry has signed with All Elite Wrestling. In a surprise during the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, Tony Schiavone announced in the rin[...] May 30 - Mark Henry has signed with All Elite Wrestling. In a surprise during the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, Tony Schiavone announced in the rin[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Sting and Darby Allin Victorious Over Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page was one of the co-main events of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. Prior to the match[...] May 30 - Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page was one of the co-main events of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. Prior to the match[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Dr. Britt Baker Wins AEW Women’s Championship

Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker went to battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double Or Nothing 2021. There was a brief face-off to[...] May 30 - Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker went to battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double Or Nothing 2021. There was a brief face-off to[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Miro Defeats Lance Archer, Jake Roberts Gets Involved

During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Lance Archer challenged Miro for the TNT Championship but failed to capture the title. In the early goin[...] May 30 - During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Lance Archer challenged Miro for the TNT Championship but failed to capture the title. In the early goin[...]

AEW All Out 2021 Announced For Labor Day Weekend In Chicago

During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, it was announced the company's next big event All Out 2021 will take place on Sunday, Septem[...] May 30 - During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, it was announced the company's next big event All Out 2021 will take place on Sunday, Septem[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Cody Rhodes Victorious Over Anthony Ogogo

Cody Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson went up against Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Prior to the match, a Memorial Day video pack[...] May 30 - Cody Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson went up against Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Prior to the match, a Memorial Day video pack[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Jungle Boy Wins The Casino Battle Royale

The Casino Battle Royale returned this year at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Paul Wight was on commentary for this match. Former WWE star Lio Rush made[...] May 30 - The Casino Battle Royale returned this year at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Paul Wight was on commentary for this match. Former WWE star Lio Rush made[...]

Lio Rush Makes His AEW Debut At Double Or Nothing 2021

The mystery entrant at the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was revealed as Lio Rush! "FEEL THE RUSH" appear on the big screen and [...] May 30 - The mystery entrant at the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was revealed as Lio Rush! "FEEL THE RUSH" appear on the big screen and [...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - The Young Bucks Retain The AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Moxley and Kings[...] May 30 - The Young Bucks put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Moxley and Kings[...]