Anthony Ogogo Reveals Why He Stopped Watching WWE RAW

Anthony Ogogo revealed in an interview with Wrestling Inc. why he stopped watching WWE RAW a number of years ago and it is all to do with the duration of the show.

"We want a company of stars. We want a company full of dream matches between all of us. So the more we can all get over and the more time we have, the better. And I think it’s great that Tony Khan has gone for the third hour being a whole separate show instead of a three hour wrestling show. Because when the other place went to a three hour wrestling show, that’s when I stopped watching really. Or I stopped watching as intently, I don’t watch anymore."

Ogogo was defeated by Cody Rhodes during last nights at AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.