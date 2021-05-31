WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WATCH: Andrade Suplexes WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Into A Pool
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2021
On Twitter today, former WWE Superstar Andrade posted a video of himself giving WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair a suplex into a pool.
Andrade and Charlotte Flair have been engaged since early last year.
Check out the video below.
