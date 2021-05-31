“We’re going to keep doing Elevation and Dark. They’re great platforms and Elevation has a great audience. I always try to put big matches on Elevation and I’ve been putting angles and promos on there, trying to make it a great wrestling show.”

“There’s a lot of people. We keep an eye on every match and every person. I don’t want to tip it too soon, but I think we’re going to sign more wrestlers off Elevation and Dark as we go and we have great young talent there. I’m looking forward to it. We’re doing more content and developing more wrestlers.

During the post-Double or Nothing media press conference, Khan said:

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that there are big changes are coming to AEW Dark & Dark Elevation very soon.

Format Changes Coming To AEW Dark & Dark Elevation

