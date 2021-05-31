AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - The Inner Circle Stays Together, Defeats The Pinnacle

The Stadium Stampede main event of AEW Double Or Nothing was much anticipated and it certainly delivered.

It started with The Pinnacle making their entrance in a limo. MJF came out of it and cut a promo on Jericho and The Inner Circle.

The Inner Circle then upstaged them and made an entrance on zip lines from the top of the stadium!

During there match there were a few cameos, including Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer, and Konnan. Meyer and another of his coaches looked on as Jericho beat the heck out of MJF one of Daily Place’s offices. Konnan acted as a DJ while FTR and Santana/Ortiz battled in a club.

The match ended up from the stadium, to the football offices and back into Daily’s Place.

Guevara ran Spears over with a golf cart.

Both ended up back in the ring and Spears got the upper hand. Spears used a chair to Guevara but Guevara kicked out. Guevara made a comeback and hit a 630 senton to pin Spears.