Toward the end of the match after many near falls from all competitors, Omega hit PAC with all of his World Titles, but then turned around into an Orange Crush. Cassidy covered and Aubrey Edwards came in to make the count, but Omega was able to turn it into a crucifix pin for the win.

The match was stolen from Orange Cassidy’s who had the match won, had it not been for a disabled referee.

Kenny Omega retained the AEW World Championship at tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - The Inner Circle Stays Together, Defeats The Pinnacle

The Stadium Stampede main event of AEW Double Or Nothing was much anticipated and it certainly delivered. It started with The Pinnacle making their e[...] May 31 - The Stadium Stampede main event of AEW Double Or Nothing was much anticipated and it certainly delivered. It started with The Pinnacle making their e[...]

AEW Championship Match Announced For AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks, More

Following tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view below is the current lineup for the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite: AEW Dynamite - Friday[...] May 31 - Following tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view below is the current lineup for the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite: AEW Dynamite - Friday[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega retained the AEW World Championship at tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. The match was stolen from Orange Cassidy’[...] May 30 - Kenny Omega retained the AEW World Championship at tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. The match was stolen from Orange Cassidy’[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021 Announced For November In St. Louis

We reported earlier, AEW announced that their next pay-per-view, ALL OUT, will be taking place from Chicago Illinois on Labor Day weekend on September[...] May 30 - We reported earlier, AEW announced that their next pay-per-view, ALL OUT, will be taking place from Chicago Illinois on Labor Day weekend on September[...]

Mark Henry Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Mark Henry has signed with All Elite Wrestling. In a surprise during the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, Tony Schiavone announced in the rin[...] May 30 - Mark Henry has signed with All Elite Wrestling. In a surprise during the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, Tony Schiavone announced in the rin[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Sting and Darby Allin Victorious Over Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page was one of the co-main events of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. Prior to the match[...] May 30 - Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page was one of the co-main events of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. Prior to the match[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Dr. Britt Baker Wins AEW Women’s Championship

Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker went to battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double Or Nothing 2021. There was a brief face-off to[...] May 30 - Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker went to battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double Or Nothing 2021. There was a brief face-off to[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Miro Defeats Lance Archer, Jake Roberts Gets Involved

During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Lance Archer challenged Miro for the TNT Championship but failed to capture the title. In the early goin[...] May 30 - During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Lance Archer challenged Miro for the TNT Championship but failed to capture the title. In the early goin[...]

AEW All Out 2021 Announced For Labor Day Weekend In Chicago

During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, it was announced the company's next big event All Out 2021 will take place on Sunday, Septem[...] May 30 - During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, it was announced the company's next big event All Out 2021 will take place on Sunday, Septem[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Cody Rhodes Victorious Over Anthony Ogogo

Cody Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson went up against Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Prior to the match, a Memorial Day video pack[...] May 30 - Cody Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson went up against Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Prior to the match, a Memorial Day video pack[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Jungle Boy Wins The Casino Battle Royale

The Casino Battle Royale returned this year at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Paul Wight was on commentary for this match. Former WWE star Lio Rush made[...] May 30 - The Casino Battle Royale returned this year at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Paul Wight was on commentary for this match. Former WWE star Lio Rush made[...]

Lio Rush Makes His AEW Debut At Double Or Nothing 2021

The mystery entrant at the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was revealed as Lio Rush! "FEEL THE RUSH" appear on the big screen and [...] May 30 - The mystery entrant at the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was revealed as Lio Rush! "FEEL THE RUSH" appear on the big screen and [...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - The Young Bucks Retain The AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Moxley and Kings[...] May 30 - The Young Bucks put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Moxley and Kings[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Hangman Adam Page vs. Brian Cage Result

AEW Double Or Nothing kicked off with Hangman Adam Page vs. Brian Cage. Taz was on commentary for this match. Brian Cage was wearing body armor for h[...] May 30 - AEW Double Or Nothing kicked off with Hangman Adam Page vs. Brian Cage. Taz was on commentary for this match. Brian Cage was wearing body armor for h[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - NWA Women's Title, Serena Deeb vs. Riho Result

The Buy-In for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 featured, Serena Deeb defending the NWA Championship against Riho. The crowd was hot for the matc[...] May 30 - The Buy-In for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 featured, Serena Deeb defending the NWA Championship against Riho. The crowd was hot for the matc[...]

Miro Takes A Cheap Shot At Jake Roberts During AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest

Miro is set to face Lance Archer at tonight's AEW Double or Nothing with TNT Championship on the line. However, before his big match, during the AEW [...] May 30 - Miro is set to face Lance Archer at tonight's AEW Double or Nothing with TNT Championship on the line. However, before his big match, during the AEW [...]

Championship Match Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens will go up against Apollo Crews for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX. WWE announced the news on Twi[...] May 30 - Kevin Owens will go up against Apollo Crews for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX. WWE announced the news on Twi[...]

Cody Rhodes Teases New AEW Title Belt, Talks TBS Title and More

During an AEW Double or Nothing media conference call, Cody Rhodes was asked about the future of the TNT title after the recent announcement that AEW [...] May 30 - During an AEW Double or Nothing media conference call, Cody Rhodes was asked about the future of the TNT title after the recent announcement that AEW [...]

Paul Heyman Asked Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman was asked about Brock Lesnar’s WWE status. His response was given in typical Hey[...] May 30 - In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman was asked about Brock Lesnar’s WWE status. His response was given in typical Hey[...]

Two New Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW On USA Network

WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will defend their titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker on Monday’s RAW on USA Netwo[...] May 30 - WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will defend their titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker on Monday’s RAW on USA Netwo[...]

AEW To Make All Out PPV Announcement Tonight

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed on Twitter that during tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company will announce the[...] May 30 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed on Twitter that during tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company will announce the[...]

Christian Was Deemed To Be A ‘D*ckhead’ During His Early Days In WWE

During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, former WWE Superstar and trainer Dr. Tom Prichard discussed current AEW star Christian Cage and[...] May 30 - During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, former WWE Superstar and trainer Dr. Tom Prichard discussed current AEW star Christian Cage and[...]

All Elite Wrestling Signs Three Wrestlers

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan promised expansion of the company's roster and it looks like that begins today. In a report from PWInsider, A[...] May 30 - All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan promised expansion of the company's roster and it looks like that begins today. In a report from PWInsider, A[...]

A&E Airing Biography Documentary Special Featuring Mick Foley Tonight

A&E will be airing a special documentary on Mick Foley tonight. The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and will have a runtime of two hours. Below i[...] May 30 - A&E will be airing a special documentary on Mick Foley tonight. The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and will have a runtime of two hours. Below i[...]