Mark Henry Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Mark Henry came out on the stage, to a shocked crowd.

In a surprise during the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, Tony Schiavone announced in the ring that former WWE Superstar Mark Henry has signed with AEW as an analyst for their company's new upcoming show 'Rampage'.

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - The Inner Circle Stays Together, Defeats The Pinnacle

The Stadium Stampede main event of AEW Double Or Nothing was much anticipated and it certainly delivered. It started with The Pinnacle making their entrance in a limo. MJF came out of it and cut a pr[...] May 31 - The Stadium Stampede main event of AEW Double Or Nothing was much anticipated and it certainly delivered. It started with The Pinnacle making their entrance in a limo. MJF came out of it and cut a pr[...]

AEW Championship Match Announced For AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks, More

Following tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view below is the current lineup for the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite: AEW Dynamite - Friday June 4 - Bullrope Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. [...] May 31 - Following tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view below is the current lineup for the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite: AEW Dynamite - Friday June 4 - Bullrope Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. [...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega retained the AEW World Championship at tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. The match was stolen from Orange Cassidy’s who had the match won, had it not been for a dis[...] May 30 - Kenny Omega retained the AEW World Championship at tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. The match was stolen from Orange Cassidy’s who had the match won, had it not been for a dis[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021 Announced For November In St. Louis

We reported earlier, AEW announced that their next pay-per-view, ALL OUT, will be taking place from Chicago Illinois on Labor Day weekend on September 5, 2021. During tonight's Double Or Nothing, AEW[...] May 30 - We reported earlier, AEW announced that their next pay-per-view, ALL OUT, will be taking place from Chicago Illinois on Labor Day weekend on September 5, 2021. During tonight's Double Or Nothing, AEW[...]

Mark Henry Signs With All Elite Wrestling

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Sting and Darby Allin Victorious Over Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page was one of the co-main events of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. Prior to the match, there was a vignette of Sting and Darby driving [...] May 30 - Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page was one of the co-main events of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. Prior to the match, there was a vignette of Sting and Darby driving [...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Dr. Britt Baker Wins AEW Women’s Championship

Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker went to battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double Or Nothing 2021. There was a brief face-off to begin and both women tried to hit their big finis[...] May 30 - Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker went to battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double Or Nothing 2021. There was a brief face-off to begin and both women tried to hit their big finis[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Miro Defeats Lance Archer, Jake Roberts Gets Involved

During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Lance Archer challenged Miro for the TNT Championship but failed to capture the title. In the early going, Archer slammed Miro through a table with a spin[...] May 30 - During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Lance Archer challenged Miro for the TNT Championship but failed to capture the title. In the early going, Archer slammed Miro through a table with a spin[...]

AEW All Out 2021 Announced For Labor Day Weekend In Chicago

During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, it was announced the company's next big event All Out 2021 will take place on Sunday, September 5, 2021 in Chicago. The first All Out pay-per[...] May 30 - During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, it was announced the company's next big event All Out 2021 will take place on Sunday, September 5, 2021 in Chicago. The first All Out pay-per[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Cody Rhodes Victorious Over Anthony Ogogo

Cody Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson went up against Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Prior to the match, a Memorial Day video package aired. Ogogo got some early advantages over C[...] May 30 - Cody Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson went up against Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Prior to the match, a Memorial Day video package aired. Ogogo got some early advantages over C[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Jungle Boy Wins The Casino Battle Royale

The Casino Battle Royale returned this year at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Paul Wight was on commentary for this match. Former WWE star Lio Rush made his AEW debut during this match. The final two co[...] May 30 - The Casino Battle Royale returned this year at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Paul Wight was on commentary for this match. Former WWE star Lio Rush made his AEW debut during this match. The final two co[...]

Lio Rush Makes His AEW Debut At Double Or Nothing 2021

The mystery entrant at the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was revealed as Lio Rush! "FEEL THE RUSH" appear on the big screen and none other than Lio Rush made his way out as the s[...] May 30 - The mystery entrant at the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was revealed as Lio Rush! "FEEL THE RUSH" appear on the big screen and none other than Lio Rush made his way out as the s[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - The Young Bucks Retain The AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Moxley and Kingston made their entrance through the crowd with the[...] May 30 - The Young Bucks put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Moxley and Kingston made their entrance through the crowd with the[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Hangman Adam Page vs. Brian Cage Result

AEW Double Or Nothing kicked off with Hangman Adam Page vs. Brian Cage. Taz was on commentary for this match. Brian Cage was wearing body armor for his entrance. Cage took the early advantage in the[...] May 30 - AEW Double Or Nothing kicked off with Hangman Adam Page vs. Brian Cage. Taz was on commentary for this match. Brian Cage was wearing body armor for his entrance. Cage took the early advantage in the[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - NWA Women's Title, Serena Deeb vs. Riho Result

The Buy-In for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 featured, Serena Deeb defending the NWA Championship against Riho. The crowd was hot for the match throughout, maybe a good sign of things to come![...] May 30 - The Buy-In for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 featured, Serena Deeb defending the NWA Championship against Riho. The crowd was hot for the match throughout, maybe a good sign of things to come![...]

Miro Takes A Cheap Shot At Jake Roberts During AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest

Miro is set to face Lance Archer at tonight's AEW Double or Nothing with TNT Championship on the line. However, before his big match, during the AEW Fan Fest prior to Double or Nothing pay-per-view, [...] May 30 - Miro is set to face Lance Archer at tonight's AEW Double or Nothing with TNT Championship on the line. However, before his big match, during the AEW Fan Fest prior to Double or Nothing pay-per-view, [...]

Championship Match Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens will go up against Apollo Crews for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX. WWE announced the news on Twitter with the stipulation being that Commander Aze[...] May 30 - Kevin Owens will go up against Apollo Crews for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX. WWE announced the news on Twitter with the stipulation being that Commander Aze[...]

Cody Rhodes Teases New AEW Title Belt, Talks TBS Title and More

During an AEW Double or Nothing media conference call, Cody Rhodes was asked about the future of the TNT title after the recent announcement that AEW will be moving to TBS in January 2022. He also te[...] May 30 - During an AEW Double or Nothing media conference call, Cody Rhodes was asked about the future of the TNT title after the recent announcement that AEW will be moving to TBS in January 2022. He also te[...]

Paul Heyman Asked Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman was asked about Brock Lesnar’s WWE status. His response was given in typical Heyman fashion. “Asking me about Brock Lesnar [...] May 30 - In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman was asked about Brock Lesnar’s WWE status. His response was given in typical Heyman fashion. “Asking me about Brock Lesnar [...]

Two New Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW On USA Network

WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will defend their titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker on Monday’s RAW on USA Network. W In addition, Xavier Woods will go up agains[...] May 30 - WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will defend their titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker on Monday’s RAW on USA Network. W In addition, Xavier Woods will go up agains[...]

AEW To Make All Out PPV Announcement Tonight

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed on Twitter that during tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company will announce the details for their next big event, All Out. The f[...] May 30 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed on Twitter that during tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company will announce the details for their next big event, All Out. The f[...]

Christian Was Deemed To Be A ‘D*ckhead’ During His Early Days In WWE

During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, former WWE Superstar and trainer Dr. Tom Prichard discussed current AEW star Christian Cage and how he was perceived during his time in WWE devel[...] May 30 - During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, former WWE Superstar and trainer Dr. Tom Prichard discussed current AEW star Christian Cage and how he was perceived during his time in WWE devel[...]

All Elite Wrestling Signs Three Wrestlers

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan promised expansion of the company's roster and it looks like that begins today. In a report from PWInsider, AEW has reportedly signed “Smart” Mark [...] May 30 - All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan promised expansion of the company's roster and it looks like that begins today. In a report from PWInsider, AEW has reportedly signed “Smart” Mark [...]

A&E Airing Biography Documentary Special Featuring Mick Foley Tonight

A&E will be airing a special documentary on Mick Foley tonight. The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and will have a runtime of two hours. Below is the official preview. “Biography: Mick [...] May 30 - A&E will be airing a special documentary on Mick Foley tonight. The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and will have a runtime of two hours. Below is the official preview. “Biography: Mick [...]