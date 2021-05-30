AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Sting and Darby Allin Victorious Over Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page was one of the co-main events of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view.

Prior to the match, there was a vignette of Sting and Darby driving through the desert.

The match opened with Darby hiting a dive to the outside which led to a big brawl on the outside of the ring. Sky suplexed Sting on the ramp but he no-sold.

Sting then did a dive off the stage onto Sky and Page which got a big pop.

Darby did most of the ringwork with Sky and Page getting some advantage. Things changed when Sting tagged in but the referee didn’t see it. Page then tossed Darby over the top rope into the crowd.

Darby just about got back into the ring on the count of 9.

Sting finally got the tag and hit his signature stinger splash to a huge pop. Sting hit a code red on Page for a near fall. Darby then tagged back in and Sting put the scorpion deathlock on Page as Sky put the heel hook on Darby.

Sting countered a cutter from Sky with a scorpion death drop and picked up the pin.