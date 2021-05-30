AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Dr. Britt Baker Wins AEW Women’s Championship

Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker went to battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double Or Nothing 2021.

There was a brief face-off to begin and both women tried to hit their big finished early.

Baker then put on the glove that was given to her by Rebel and went to work on Shida.

Shida was able to make a comeback with some knee strikes to Baker with lots of back and forth action. Rebel then got on the ring apron and caused Riho to be distracted.

Rebel was then sent to the back.

Baker hit a curb stomp on the women’s title while the referee wasn’t looking but Shida still managed to kick out and it looked as if she would retain her title with another near fall.

Baker however turned things around and applied a lockjaw on Shida who tapped out which ended her year-long reign as champion.