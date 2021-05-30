AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Miro Defeats Lance Archer, Jake Roberts Gets Involved
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2021
During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Lance Archer challenged Miro for the TNT Championship but failed to capture the title.
In the early going, Archer slammed Miro through a table with a spinebuster. Miro then threw Archer into the crowd.
Miro remained dominant when Jake “The Snake” Roberts came to the ring, trying to distract the champion with a snake in a bag. Miro then threw Roberts’ snake across the arena, and Archer returned to the match to slam Miro for a two count. A
Archer then sent Miro to the outside.
Miro eventually returned to the match and locked in Game Over for the win.
https://wrestlr.me/68397/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 30
May 30 - Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page was one of the co-main events of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. Prior to the match[...]
May 30
May 30 - Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker went to battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double Or Nothing 2021. There was a brief face-off to[...]
May 30
May 30 - During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Lance Archer challenged Miro for the TNT Championship but failed to capture the title. In the early goin[...]
May 30
May 30 - During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, it was announced the company's next big event All Out 2021 will take place on Sunday, Septem[...]
May 30
May 30 - Cody Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson went up against Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Prior to the match, a Memorial Day video pack[...]
May 30
May 30 - The Casino Battle Royale returned this year at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Paul Wight was on commentary for this match. Former WWE star Lio Rush made[...]
May 30
May 30 - The mystery entrant at the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was revealed as Lio Rush! "FEEL THE RUSH" appear on the big screen and [...]
May 30
May 30 - The Young Bucks put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Moxley and Kings[...]
May 30
May 30 - AEW Double Or Nothing kicked off with Hangman Adam Page vs. Brian Cage. Taz was on commentary for this match. Brian Cage was wearing body armor for h[...]
May 30
May 30 - The Buy-In for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 featured, Serena Deeb defending the NWA Championship against Riho. The crowd was hot for the matc[...]
May 30
May 30 - Miro is set to face Lance Archer at tonight's AEW Double or Nothing with TNT Championship on the line. However, before his big match, during the AEW [...]
May 30
May 30 - Kevin Owens will go up against Apollo Crews for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX. WWE announced the news on Twi[...]
May 30
May 30 - During an AEW Double or Nothing media conference call, Cody Rhodes was asked about the future of the TNT title after the recent announcement that AEW [...]
May 30
May 30 - In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman was asked about Brock Lesnar’s WWE status. His response was given in typical Hey[...]
May 30
May 30 - WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will defend their titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker on Monday’s RAW on USA Netwo[...]
May 30
May 30 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed on Twitter that during tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company will announce the[...]
May 30
May 30 - During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, former WWE Superstar and trainer Dr. Tom Prichard discussed current AEW star Christian Cage and[...]
May 30
May 30 - All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan promised expansion of the company's roster and it looks like that begins today. In a report from PWInsider, A[...]
May 30
May 30 - A&E will be airing a special documentary on Mick Foley tonight. The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and will have a runtime of two hours. Below i[...]
May 30 Another WWE Release Revealed WWE has released Giancarlo Dittamo, who directed a number of WWE documentaries during his time with the company. His release was part of a number of [...]
May 30 - WWE has released Giancarlo Dittamo, who directed a number of WWE documentaries during his time with the company. His release was part of a number of [...]
May 30
May 30 - AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view takes place tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Below is the final announced card AEW[...]
May 29
May 29 - AEW Countdown to Double or Nothing 1 Hour Special The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021, from Jacksonv[...]
May 29
May 29 - Prior to last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite matches for AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation were taped. More matches also took place today at the[...]
May 29
May 29 - During a Q&A session on Ad Free Shows, Eddie Kingston blasted Cesaro for not putting him over at a Chikara show when Cesaro left the indy promotio[...]
May 29 Bad Bunny Says WWE Is “100% Real” During a recent appearance on “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO Max, Bad Bunny discussed working in WWE with Damian Priest against The Miz [...]
May 29 - During a recent appearance on “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO Max, Bad Bunny discussed working in WWE with Damian Priest against The Miz [...]