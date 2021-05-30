AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Miro Defeats Lance Archer, Jake Roberts Gets Involved

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2021

During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Lance Archer challenged Miro for the TNT Championship but failed to capture the title.

In the early going, Archer slammed Miro through a table with a spinebuster. Miro then threw Archer into the crowd.

Miro remained dominant when Jake “The Snake” Roberts came to the ring, trying to distract the champion with a snake in a bag. Miro then threw Roberts’ snake across the arena, and Archer returned to the match to slam Miro for a two count. A

Archer then sent Miro to the outside.

Miro eventually returned to the match and locked in Game Over for the win.