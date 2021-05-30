Chicago Land get ready we are coming back, for #AEWAllOut - #LaborDay weekend Sunday, September 5, 2021 pic.twitter.com/yoCddNhn2i

The first All Out pay-per-view was held at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, and the 2020 event was also due to be held in the same location but was moved to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, it was announced the company's next big event All Out 2021 will take place on Sunday, September 5, 2021 in Chicago.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Sting and Darby Allin Victorious Over Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page was one of the co-main events of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. Prior to the match[...] May 30 - Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page was one of the co-main events of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. Prior to the match[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Dr. Britt Baker Wins AEW Women’s Championship

Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker went to battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double Or Nothing 2021. There was a brief face-off to[...] May 30 - Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker went to battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double Or Nothing 2021. There was a brief face-off to[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Miro Defeats Lance Archer, Jake Roberts Gets Involved

During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Lance Archer challenged Miro for the TNT Championship but failed to capture the title. In the early goin[...] May 30 - During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Lance Archer challenged Miro for the TNT Championship but failed to capture the title. In the early goin[...]

AEW All Out 2021 Announced For Labor Day Weekend In Chicago

During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, it was announced the company's next big event All Out 2021 will take place on Sunday, Septem[...] May 30 - During tonight's AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, it was announced the company's next big event All Out 2021 will take place on Sunday, Septem[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Cody Rhodes Victorious Over Anthony Ogogo

Cody Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson went up against Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Prior to the match, a Memorial Day video pack[...] May 30 - Cody Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson went up against Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Prior to the match, a Memorial Day video pack[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Jungle Boy Wins The Casino Battle Royale

The Casino Battle Royale returned this year at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Paul Wight was on commentary for this match. Former WWE star Lio Rush made[...] May 30 - The Casino Battle Royale returned this year at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Paul Wight was on commentary for this match. Former WWE star Lio Rush made[...]

Lio Rush Makes His AEW Debut At Double Or Nothing 2021

The mystery entrant at the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was revealed as Lio Rush! "FEEL THE RUSH" appear on the big screen and [...] May 30 - The mystery entrant at the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was revealed as Lio Rush! "FEEL THE RUSH" appear on the big screen and [...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - The Young Bucks Retain The AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Moxley and Kings[...] May 30 - The Young Bucks put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Moxley and Kings[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Hangman Adam Page vs. Brian Cage Result

AEW Double Or Nothing kicked off with Hangman Adam Page vs. Brian Cage. Taz was on commentary for this match. Brian Cage was wearing body armor for h[...] May 30 - AEW Double Or Nothing kicked off with Hangman Adam Page vs. Brian Cage. Taz was on commentary for this match. Brian Cage was wearing body armor for h[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - NWA Women's Title, Serena Deeb vs. Riho Result

The Buy-In for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 featured, Serena Deeb defending the NWA Championship against Riho. The crowd was hot for the matc[...] May 30 - The Buy-In for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 featured, Serena Deeb defending the NWA Championship against Riho. The crowd was hot for the matc[...]

Miro Takes A Cheap Shot At Jake Roberts During AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest

Miro is set to face Lance Archer at tonight's AEW Double or Nothing with TNT Championship on the line. However, before his big match, during the AEW [...] May 30 - Miro is set to face Lance Archer at tonight's AEW Double or Nothing with TNT Championship on the line. However, before his big match, during the AEW [...]

Championship Match Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens will go up against Apollo Crews for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX. WWE announced the news on Twi[...] May 30 - Kevin Owens will go up against Apollo Crews for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX. WWE announced the news on Twi[...]

Cody Rhodes Teases New AEW Title Belt, Talks TBS Title and More

During an AEW Double or Nothing media conference call, Cody Rhodes was asked about the future of the TNT title after the recent announcement that AEW [...] May 30 - During an AEW Double or Nothing media conference call, Cody Rhodes was asked about the future of the TNT title after the recent announcement that AEW [...]

Paul Heyman Asked Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman was asked about Brock Lesnar’s WWE status. His response was given in typical Hey[...] May 30 - In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman was asked about Brock Lesnar’s WWE status. His response was given in typical Hey[...]

Two New Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW On USA Network

WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will defend their titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker on Monday’s RAW on USA Netwo[...] May 30 - WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will defend their titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker on Monday’s RAW on USA Netwo[...]

AEW To Make All Out PPV Announcement Tonight

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed on Twitter that during tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company will announce the[...] May 30 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed on Twitter that during tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company will announce the[...]

Christian Was Deemed To Be A ‘D*ckhead’ During His Early Days In WWE

During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, former WWE Superstar and trainer Dr. Tom Prichard discussed current AEW star Christian Cage and[...] May 30 - During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, former WWE Superstar and trainer Dr. Tom Prichard discussed current AEW star Christian Cage and[...]

All Elite Wrestling Signs Three Wrestlers

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan promised expansion of the company's roster and it looks like that begins today. In a report from PWInsider, A[...] May 30 - All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan promised expansion of the company's roster and it looks like that begins today. In a report from PWInsider, A[...]

A&E Airing Biography Documentary Special Featuring Mick Foley Tonight

A&E will be airing a special documentary on Mick Foley tonight. The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and will have a runtime of two hours. Below i[...] May 30 - A&E will be airing a special documentary on Mick Foley tonight. The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and will have a runtime of two hours. Below i[...]

Another WWE Release Revealed

WWE has released Giancarlo Dittamo, who directed a number of WWE documentaries during his time with the company. His release was part of a number of [...] May 30 - WWE has released Giancarlo Dittamo, who directed a number of WWE documentaries during his time with the company. His release was part of a number of [...]

Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view takes place tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Below is the final announced card AEW[...] May 30 - AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view takes place tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Below is the final announced card AEW[...]

WATCH: AEW Countdown to Double or Nothing 1 Hour Special

AEW Countdown to Double or Nothing 1 Hour Special The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021, from Jacksonv[...] May 29 - AEW Countdown to Double or Nothing 1 Hour Special The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021, from Jacksonv[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark & AEW Dark: Elevation

Prior to last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite matches for AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation were taped. More matches also took place today at the[...] May 29 - Prior to last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite matches for AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation were taped. More matches also took place today at the[...]

Eddie Kingston Blasts Cesaro, 'He’s A Scumbag'

During a Q&A session on Ad Free Shows, Eddie Kingston blasted Cesaro for not putting him over at a Chikara show when Cesaro left the indy promotio[...] May 29 - During a Q&A session on Ad Free Shows, Eddie Kingston blasted Cesaro for not putting him over at a Chikara show when Cesaro left the indy promotio[...]