AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Cody Rhodes Victorious Over Anthony Ogogo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2021

Cody Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson went up against Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021.

Prior to the match, a Memorial Day video package aired.

Ogogo got some early advantages over Cody in the early part of the match, but Cody recovered selling his mid-section.

At one point, QT Marshall tried to interfere in the match but Arn Anderson held him back with a steel chair.

Ogogo was busted open at one point but managed to pull off a frogsplash which Cody kicked out from.

In the concluding part of the match, Cody made a comeback and won the match with a vertebreaker.