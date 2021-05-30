AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Cody Rhodes Victorious Over Anthony Ogogo
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2021
Cody Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson went up against Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021.
Prior to the match, a Memorial Day video package aired.
Ogogo got some early advantages over Cody in the early part of the match, but Cody recovered selling his mid-section.
At one point, QT Marshall tried to interfere in the match but Arn Anderson held him back with a steel chair.
Ogogo was busted open at one point but managed to pull off a frogsplash which Cody kicked out from.
In the concluding part of the match, Cody made a comeback and won the match with a vertebreaker.
