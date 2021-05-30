Lio Rush Makes His AEW Debut At Double Or Nothing 2021

The mystery entrant at the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was revealed as Lio Rush!

"FEEL THE RUSH" appear on the big screen and none other than Lio Rush made his way out as the surprise entrant.

Rush soaked in the chants from fans inside Daily's Place before making his way into the ring and immediately making an impact with high-impact moves and eliminations.

Hardy attacks Lio from behind, but Rush turns the tables on him and takes him down. He did not, however, eliminate him.

Hardy and Private Party gang up on Lio Rush, ultimately eliminating him.