AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - The Young Bucks Retain The AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021.

Moxley and Kingston made their entrance through the crowd with the classic “Wild Thing” playing. Young Bucks had streamers for their entrance.

They brawled around ringside and into the fans before the match got started.

When things got back in the ring Matt got the offense against Kingston, he did some gestures meant to mock old-school wrestlers, including Hulk Hogan.

At one point, the referee was distracted and Matt used a spray can on Moxley. The Bucks then hit Moxley with a Dave Meltzer driver on the ramp which busted open Moxley.

Bucks then mocked The Shield.

In the concluding moments, The Bucks hit a superkick on Mox and kicks to Eddie. The Bucks hit the BTE trigger but Mox didn’t drop.

They hit the trigger several times and then he dropped with Matt taking the pin for the win.