AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - Hangman Adam Page vs. Brian Cage Result

AEW Double Or Nothing kicked off with Hangman Adam Page vs. Brian Cage. Taz was on commentary for this match.

Brian Cage was wearing body armor for his entrance.

Cage took the early advantage in the match by throwing Page around including into the barricade. Cage with a power slam, but Page managed to roll him up for a two count. Page clotheslined him to the floor. They battled on the apron.

After back and forth action, Cage gained the upper hand by suplexing Page out of the ring to the ramp. There was a “holy shit” chant from the crowd. Cage went for his own buckshot lariat but it backfired.

The matches concluding moments came when Cage hit a spinning liger bomb but Page kicked out of the count. Team Taz came down and Ricky Starks slid the FTW Title in the ring. However, Cage did not want to use it and Taz was very unhappy.

Page then hit the buckshot lariat for the 1...2...3