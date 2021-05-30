AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 - NWA Women's Title, Serena Deeb vs. Riho Result

The Buy-In for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 featured, Serena Deeb defending the NWA Championship against Riho.

The crowd was hot for the match throughout, maybe a good sign of things to come!

During the opening, Riho extended her hand for a handshake. Deeb was hesitated to accept and then slapped Riho but Riho slapped back.

Deeb dominated most until Riho was able to make a comeback selling her knee from a dragon screw earlier. Riho got a few near pinfalls on Deeb but they amount to nothing.

In the concluding moments of the match, Deeb hit a double dragon screw and followed up with a powerbomb but Riho kicked out again. Riho came back with a dragon suplex and hit a diving foot stomp.

Deeb finally closed the match with a serenity lock and made Riho tapped out.