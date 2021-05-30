Two New Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW On USA Network

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2021

WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will defend their titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker on Monday’s RAW on USA Network. W

In addition, Xavier Woods will go up against Randy Orton.

Below is the updated card:

- Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Hell In a Cell

- Shayna Baszler vs. Reginald

- The Miz returns to host MizTV with John Morrison, featuring guests Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

- AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship)

- Xavier Woods vs. Randy Orton