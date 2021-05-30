AEW To Make All Out PPV Announcement Tonight

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed on Twitter that during tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company will announce the details for their next big event, All Out.

The first All Out pay-per-view was held at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, and the 2020 event was also due to be held in the same location but was moved to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be interesting to see if the company will return to the Sears Centre for the 2021 event.