All Elite Wrestling Signs Three Wrestlers
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2021
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan promised expansion of the company's roster and it looks like that begins today.
In a report from PWInsider, AEW has reportedly signed “Smart” Mark Sterling and Bear Bronson, and Bear Boulder, collectively known as Bear Country.
The trio has been working on AEW Dark since December 2020 and participated in the Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution earlier this year as well as appearing on Dynamite.
