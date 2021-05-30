Thanks for watching @Biography : #UltimateWarrior ! Catch the premiere of @Biography : @RealMickFoley on Sunday, May 30th at 8/7c! #WWEonAE #BioWWE pic.twitter.com/vcivcB8Wan

“Biography: Mick Foley.” Directed by Thomas Odelfelt (24/7 “Mayweather-Marquez,” HBO “Courtside At The NBA Finals”) and Executive Produced by Jake Rogal and Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), the film follows the unique, multifaceted career of Mick Foley, a 2013 WWE Hall of Fame inductee better known as “Mankind.” A fan favorite during WWE’s “Attitude Era,” Foley shocked audiences in 1998 during a career defining match as he was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell by Undertaker.”

The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and will have a runtime of two hours.

» More News From This Feed

All Elite Wrestling Signs Three Wrestlers

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan promised expansion of the company's roster and it looks like that begins today. In a report from PWInsider, AEW has reportedly signed “Smart” Mark [...] May 30 - All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan promised expansion of the company's roster and it looks like that begins today. In a report from PWInsider, AEW has reportedly signed “Smart” Mark [...]

A&E Airing Biography Documentary Special Featuring Mick Foley Tonight

A&E will be airing a special documentary on Mick Foley tonight. The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and will have a runtime of two hours. Below is the official preview. “Biography: Mick [...] May 30 - A&E will be airing a special documentary on Mick Foley tonight. The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and will have a runtime of two hours. Below is the official preview. “Biography: Mick [...]

Another WWE Release Revealed

WWE has released Giancarlo Dittamo, who directed a number of WWE documentaries during his time with the company. His release was part of a number of employees being let go from the WWE Network, WWE S[...] May 30 - WWE has released Giancarlo Dittamo, who directed a number of WWE documentaries during his time with the company. His release was part of a number of employees being let go from the WWE Network, WWE S[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view takes place tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Below is the final announced card AEW World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Matc[...] May 30 - AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view takes place tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Below is the final announced card AEW World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Matc[...]

WATCH: AEW Countdown to Double or Nothing 1 Hour Special

AEW Countdown to Double or Nothing 1 Hour Special The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021, from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Check out a[...] May 29 - AEW Countdown to Double or Nothing 1 Hour Special The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021, from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Check out a[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark & AEW Dark: Elevation

Prior to last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite matches for AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation were taped. More matches also took place today at the Double or Nothing Fan Fest in Jacksonville, Flori[...] May 29 - Prior to last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite matches for AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation were taped. More matches also took place today at the Double or Nothing Fan Fest in Jacksonville, Flori[...]

Eddie Kingston Blasts Cesaro, 'He’s A Scumbag'

During a Q&A session on Ad Free Shows, Eddie Kingston blasted Cesaro for not putting him over at a Chikara show when Cesaro left the indy promotion to join WWE: “You want to know the truth?[...] May 29 - During a Q&A session on Ad Free Shows, Eddie Kingston blasted Cesaro for not putting him over at a Chikara show when Cesaro left the indy promotion to join WWE: “You want to know the truth?[...]

Bad Bunny Says WWE Is “100% Real”

During a recent appearance on “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO Max, Bad Bunny discussed working in WWE with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 and said pro-[...] May 29 - During a recent appearance on “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO Max, Bad Bunny discussed working in WWE with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 and said pro-[...]

AEW Fan Fest Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee

At today's AEW Fan Fest they have an exhibit set up to pay tribute to the late Brodie Lee honoring his short time in the company. You can see a photo of the exhibit below. AEW Double or Nothing 2021[...] May 29 - At today's AEW Fan Fest they have an exhibit set up to pay tribute to the late Brodie Lee honoring his short time in the company. You can see a photo of the exhibit below. AEW Double or Nothing 2021[...]

AEW Commentator Willie Urbina Fired From The Company

AEW Spanish commentator Willie Urbina has reportedly been fired from the company. The reason for his firing is due to the fact that he mocked AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida’s accent on[...] May 29 - AEW Spanish commentator Willie Urbina has reportedly been fired from the company. The reason for his firing is due to the fact that he mocked AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida’s accent on[...]

WNS Exclusive: The Walking Dead's Seth Gilliam Interviewed On The Irish Whip Podcast

This week on The Irish Whip Podcast, we figured since Zombies returned to WWE at WrestleMania Backlash we would go out and get a Badass zombie fighter! Seth Gilliam AKA Fr Stokes from AMC's The Walkin[...] May 29 - This week on The Irish Whip Podcast, we figured since Zombies returned to WWE at WrestleMania Backlash we would go out and get a Badass zombie fighter! Seth Gilliam AKA Fr Stokes from AMC's The Walkin[...]

Sting Still Unsure Why A Match With The Undertaker In WWE Never Happened

Sting recently was interviewed by Paste Magazine during which he questioned why a dream match with The Undertaker never happened in WWE. “No. No. To this day, I honestly don’t know. I don[...] May 29 - Sting recently was interviewed by Paste Magazine during which he questioned why a dream match with The Undertaker never happened in WWE. “No. No. To this day, I honestly don’t know. I don[...]

Mustafa Ali Reveals What He Said To Vince McMahon After Retribution’s Split

During a recent interview on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Mustafa Ali reveals what he said to Vince McMahon after RETRIBUTION split up. “The Main Event stuff happened beca[...] May 29 - During a recent interview on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Mustafa Ali reveals what he said to Vince McMahon after RETRIBUTION split up. “The Main Event stuff happened beca[...]

Update On Why WWE Is Holding SummerSlam 2021 On A Saturday

According to Andrew Zarian of the ‘Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast’, WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to emanate from the brand-new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, although that isn't conf[...] May 29 - According to Andrew Zarian of the ‘Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast’, WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to emanate from the brand-new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, although that isn't conf[...]

Friday Night AEW Dynamite Ends In Carnage At The TIAA Bank Field Stadium

Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT ended in carnage with the Inner Circle being lured into the TIAA Bank Field stadium and attacked. Below is a recap of what went down, courtesy of coverage from SmurfyX on[...] May 29 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT ended in carnage with the Inner Circle being lured into the TIAA Bank Field stadium and attacked. Below is a recap of what went down, courtesy of coverage from SmurfyX on[...]

Why Aleister Black Didn’t Appear On Friday's WWE SmackDown

Aleister Black was not featured on tonight’s SmackDown to the upset and frustration of many. Black made his return on last week's broadcast to attack Big E and many believed he would make some [...] May 28 - Aleister Black was not featured on tonight’s SmackDown to the upset and frustration of many. Black made his return on last week's broadcast to attack Big E and many believed he would make some [...]

New AEW Women's World Championship Belt Revealed On Dynamite

During tonight's Friday Night AEW Dynamite on TNT, Women's Champion Hikaru Shida was presented with a new version of her title belt. The belt was presented to her to celebrate her one-year anniversary[...] May 28 - During tonight's Friday Night AEW Dynamite on TNT, Women's Champion Hikaru Shida was presented with a new version of her title belt. The belt was presented to her to celebrate her one-year anniversary[...]

Cordy Rhodes And Anthony Ogogo Weigh-In Results

This week on AEW Dynamite, “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes met Anthony Ogogo in an official weigh-in ahead of their match at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Paul Wight hoste[...] May 28 - This week on AEW Dynamite, “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes met Anthony Ogogo in an official weigh-in ahead of their match at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Paul Wight hoste[...]

Two Title Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced two championships will be on the line next week on Smackdown. On tonight’s show on FOX, it was announced that Rey and Dominik Mysterio will defend their Smackdown Tag Team Cha[...] May 28 - WWE has announced two championships will be on the line next week on Smackdown. On tonight’s show on FOX, it was announced that Rey and Dominik Mysterio will defend their Smackdown Tag Team Cha[...]

Jade Cargill Working With A New Manager

On Tonight's Friday Night AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill defeated KiLynn King and now has a 6-0 win-loss record. Prior to her match, Cargill has decided to join up with Mark Sterling as her manager. As s[...] May 28 - On Tonight's Friday Night AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill defeated KiLynn King and now has a 6-0 win-loss record. Prior to her match, Cargill has decided to join up with Mark Sterling as her manager. As s[...]

American Rapper Cardi B Will Reportedly Host WWE SummerSlam 2021

Cardi B will be the host for WWE SummerSlam. 2021. Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast confirmed the news that the American rapper will be hosting the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the summer on Sat[...] May 28 - Cardi B will be the host for WWE SummerSlam. 2021. Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast confirmed the news that the American rapper will be hosting the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the summer on Sat[...]

WWWF Star ‘Battman’ Tony Marino Passes Away

Cauliflower Alley Club President Brian Blair announced today that former WWWF star "Batman" Tony Marino has passed away aged 90. Blair posted on Facebook: "Tony Marino left us this morning to go to [...] May 28 - Cauliflower Alley Club President Brian Blair announced today that former WWWF star "Batman" Tony Marino has passed away aged 90. Blair posted on Facebook: "Tony Marino left us this morning to go to [...]

Paul Wight Set To Appear On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Paul Wight, formally Big Show in WWE will make his second appearance on tonight's Friday episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. AEW announced that Wight will host the weigh-in between Cody Rhodes and Anthon[...] May 28 - Paul Wight, formally Big Show in WWE will make his second appearance on tonight's Friday episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. AEW announced that Wight will host the weigh-in between Cody Rhodes and Anthon[...]

AEW President Tony Khan Takes A Shot At WWE President Nick Khan

The hot topic of the day is the news that WWE is in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about a possible working relationship. AEW Owner and President Tony Khan got wind of the news and addressed it i[...] May 28 - The hot topic of the day is the news that WWE is in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about a possible working relationship. AEW Owner and President Tony Khan got wind of the news and addressed it i[...]