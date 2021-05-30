PWInsider reports he worked on the “Liv Forever” Liv Morgan WWE Network documentary and more recently the “Superfan: The Story of Vladimir” documentary.

His release was part of a number of employees being let go from the WWE Network, WWE Studios and digital divisions last week.

WWE has released Giancarlo Dittamo, who directed a number of WWE documentaries during his time with the company.

» More News From This Feed

All Elite Wrestling Signs Three Wrestlers

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan promised expansion of the company's roster and it looks like that begins today. In a report from PWInsider, A[...] May 30 - All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan promised expansion of the company's roster and it looks like that begins today. In a report from PWInsider, A[...]

A&E Airing Biography Documentary Special Featuring Mick Foley Tonight

A&E will be airing a special documentary on Mick Foley tonight. The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and will have a runtime of two hours. Below i[...] May 30 - A&E will be airing a special documentary on Mick Foley tonight. The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and will have a runtime of two hours. Below i[...]

Another WWE Release Revealed

WWE has released Giancarlo Dittamo, who directed a number of WWE documentaries during his time with the company. His release was part of a number of [...] May 30 - WWE has released Giancarlo Dittamo, who directed a number of WWE documentaries during his time with the company. His release was part of a number of [...]

Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view takes place tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Below is the final announced card AEW[...] May 30 - AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view takes place tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Below is the final announced card AEW[...]

WATCH: AEW Countdown to Double or Nothing 1 Hour Special

AEW Countdown to Double or Nothing 1 Hour Special The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021, from Jacksonv[...] May 29 - AEW Countdown to Double or Nothing 1 Hour Special The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021, from Jacksonv[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark & AEW Dark: Elevation

Prior to last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite matches for AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation were taped. More matches also took place today at the[...] May 29 - Prior to last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite matches for AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation were taped. More matches also took place today at the[...]

Eddie Kingston Blasts Cesaro, 'He’s A Scumbag'

During a Q&A session on Ad Free Shows, Eddie Kingston blasted Cesaro for not putting him over at a Chikara show when Cesaro left the indy promotio[...] May 29 - During a Q&A session on Ad Free Shows, Eddie Kingston blasted Cesaro for not putting him over at a Chikara show when Cesaro left the indy promotio[...]

Bad Bunny Says WWE Is “100% Real”

During a recent appearance on “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO Max, Bad Bunny discussed working in WWE with Damian Priest against The Miz [...] May 29 - During a recent appearance on “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO Max, Bad Bunny discussed working in WWE with Damian Priest against The Miz [...]

AEW Fan Fest Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee

At today's AEW Fan Fest they have an exhibit set up to pay tribute to the late Brodie Lee honoring his short time in the company. You can see a photo[...] May 29 - At today's AEW Fan Fest they have an exhibit set up to pay tribute to the late Brodie Lee honoring his short time in the company. You can see a photo[...]

AEW Commentator Willie Urbina Fired From The Company

AEW Spanish commentator Willie Urbina has reportedly been fired from the company. The reason for his firing is due to the fact that he mocked AEW Wom[...] May 29 - AEW Spanish commentator Willie Urbina has reportedly been fired from the company. The reason for his firing is due to the fact that he mocked AEW Wom[...]

WNS Exclusive: The Walking Dead's Seth Gilliam Interviewed On The Irish Whip Podcast

This week on The Irish Whip Podcast, we figured since Zombies returned to WWE at WrestleMania Backlash we would go out and get a Badass zombie fighter[...] May 29 - This week on The Irish Whip Podcast, we figured since Zombies returned to WWE at WrestleMania Backlash we would go out and get a Badass zombie fighter[...]

Sting Still Unsure Why A Match With The Undertaker In WWE Never Happened

Sting recently was interviewed by Paste Magazine during which he questioned why a dream match with The Undertaker never happened in WWE. “No. N[...] May 29 - Sting recently was interviewed by Paste Magazine during which he questioned why a dream match with The Undertaker never happened in WWE. “No. N[...]

Mustafa Ali Reveals What He Said To Vince McMahon After Retribution’s Split

During a recent interview on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Mustafa Ali reveals what he said to Vince McMahon after RETRIBUTION sp[...] May 29 - During a recent interview on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Mustafa Ali reveals what he said to Vince McMahon after RETRIBUTION sp[...]

Update On Why WWE Is Holding SummerSlam 2021 On A Saturday

According to Andrew Zarian of the ‘Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast’, WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to emanate from the brand-new Allegiant Stad[...] May 29 - According to Andrew Zarian of the ‘Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast’, WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to emanate from the brand-new Allegiant Stad[...]

Friday Night AEW Dynamite Ends In Carnage At The TIAA Bank Field Stadium

Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT ended in carnage with the Inner Circle being lured into the TIAA Bank Field stadium and attacked. Below is a recap of wh[...] May 29 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT ended in carnage with the Inner Circle being lured into the TIAA Bank Field stadium and attacked. Below is a recap of wh[...]

Why Aleister Black Didn’t Appear On Friday's WWE SmackDown

Aleister Black was not featured on tonight’s SmackDown to the upset and frustration of many. Black made his return on last week's broadcast to [...] May 28 - Aleister Black was not featured on tonight’s SmackDown to the upset and frustration of many. Black made his return on last week's broadcast to [...]

New AEW Women's World Championship Belt Revealed On Dynamite

During tonight's Friday Night AEW Dynamite on TNT, Women's Champion Hikaru Shida was presented with a new version of her title belt. The belt was pres[...] May 28 - During tonight's Friday Night AEW Dynamite on TNT, Women's Champion Hikaru Shida was presented with a new version of her title belt. The belt was pres[...]

Cordy Rhodes And Anthony Ogogo Weigh-In Results

This week on AEW Dynamite, “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes met Anthony Ogogo in an official weigh-in ahead of their match at the upcoming[...] May 28 - This week on AEW Dynamite, “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes met Anthony Ogogo in an official weigh-in ahead of their match at the upcoming[...]

Two Title Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced two championships will be on the line next week on Smackdown. On tonight’s show on FOX, it was announced that Rey and Dominik[...] May 28 - WWE has announced two championships will be on the line next week on Smackdown. On tonight’s show on FOX, it was announced that Rey and Dominik[...]

Jade Cargill Working With A New Manager

On Tonight's Friday Night AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill defeated KiLynn King and now has a 6-0 win-loss record. Prior to her match, Cargill has decided [...] May 28 - On Tonight's Friday Night AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill defeated KiLynn King and now has a 6-0 win-loss record. Prior to her match, Cargill has decided [...]

American Rapper Cardi B Will Reportedly Host WWE SummerSlam 2021

Cardi B will be the host for WWE SummerSlam. 2021. Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast confirmed the news that the American rapper will be hosting[...] May 28 - Cardi B will be the host for WWE SummerSlam. 2021. Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast confirmed the news that the American rapper will be hosting[...]

WWWF Star ‘Battman’ Tony Marino Passes Away

Cauliflower Alley Club President Brian Blair announced today that former WWWF star "Batman" Tony Marino has passed away aged 90. Blair posted on Face[...] May 28 - Cauliflower Alley Club President Brian Blair announced today that former WWWF star "Batman" Tony Marino has passed away aged 90. Blair posted on Face[...]

Paul Wight Set To Appear On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Paul Wight, formally Big Show in WWE will make his second appearance on tonight's Friday episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. AEW announced that Wight wil[...] May 28 - Paul Wight, formally Big Show in WWE will make his second appearance on tonight's Friday episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. AEW announced that Wight wil[...]

AEW President Tony Khan Takes A Shot At WWE President Nick Khan

The hot topic of the day is the news that WWE is in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about a possible working relationship. AEW Owner and President[...] May 28 - The hot topic of the day is the news that WWE is in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about a possible working relationship. AEW Owner and President[...]