Eddie Kingston Blasts Cesaro, 'He’s A Scumbag'
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2021
During a Q&A session on
Ad Free Shows, Eddie Kingston blasted Cesaro for not putting him over at a Chikara show when Cesaro left the indy promotion to join WWE:
“You want to know the truth? You want to know Inside Baseball? He’s a scumbag. Cesaro’s a scumbag. I didn’t have fun with him at all. He’s a scumbag. Here comes Inside Baseball. He was supposed to put me over at Chikara before he left for WWE and he didn’t do it, so f*ck him. He knows I’m talking about him all the time. F*ck him. F*ck you Cesaro, Claudio, whatever you want to call yourself. Stay over there. Don’t come to AEW. Big b*tch Swiss motherf*cker. I don’t like him. I don’t know if you noticed that.”
