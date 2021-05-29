Bad Bunny Says WWE Is “100% Real”

During a recent appearance on “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO Max, Bad Bunny discussed working in WWE with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 and said pro-wrestling is "100% real" ...

“It’s real. It’s 100% real. It’s insane, the work. When I was learning, the first day, they are like teach me how to fall, like bumps, the bumps. So, I said, ‘How can can these people do this, I don’t know, 20-30 years?’ Like Undertaker, Triple H like so many years receiving that pain. It’s crazy. It’s crazy, but I love it.”

While Bad Bunny was speaking with Jay-Z, the rapper said, “Definitely bigger than the Super Bowl.” Bad Bunny responded with, “Yeah, it’s bigger! More than the Grammys! That was the best moment of my life.”