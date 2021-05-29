Willie Urbina was caught on the mic doing an impression of the champion. The mics at the Spanish announce desk were left on and Alex Abrahantes was heard asking Willie Urbina to translate the upcoming promo, to which he did making fun of Asian accents.

The incident happened prior to the ceremony that was held to celebrate AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida on Friday's Dynamite on TNT.

The reason for his firing is due to the fact that he mocked AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida’s accent on Dynamite.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Fan Fest Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee

At today's AEW Fan Fest they have an exhibit set up to pay tribute to the late Brodie Lee honoring his short time in the company. You can see a photo of the exhibit below. AEW Double or Nothing 2021[...] May 29 - At today's AEW Fan Fest they have an exhibit set up to pay tribute to the late Brodie Lee honoring his short time in the company. You can see a photo of the exhibit below. AEW Double or Nothing 2021[...]

AEW Commentator Willie Urbina Fired From The Company

AEW Spanish commentator Willie Urbina has reportedly been fired from the company. The reason for his firing is due to the fact that he mocked AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida’s accent on[...] May 29 - AEW Spanish commentator Willie Urbina has reportedly been fired from the company. The reason for his firing is due to the fact that he mocked AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida’s accent on[...]

WNS Exclusive: The Walking Dead's Seth Gilliam Interviewed On The Irish Whip Podcast

This week on The Irish Whip Podcast, we figured since Zombies returned to WWE at WrestleMania Backlash we would go out and get a Badass zombie fighter! Seth Gilliam AKA Fr Stokes from AMC's The Walkin[...] May 29 - This week on The Irish Whip Podcast, we figured since Zombies returned to WWE at WrestleMania Backlash we would go out and get a Badass zombie fighter! Seth Gilliam AKA Fr Stokes from AMC's The Walkin[...]

Sting Still Unsure Why A Match With The Undertaker In WWE Never Happened

Sting recently was interviewed by Paste Magazine during which he questioned why a dream match with The Undertaker never happened in WWE. “No. No. To this day, I honestly don’t know. I don[...] May 29 - Sting recently was interviewed by Paste Magazine during which he questioned why a dream match with The Undertaker never happened in WWE. “No. No. To this day, I honestly don’t know. I don[...]

Mustafa Ali Reveals What He Said To Vince McMahon After Retribution’s Split

During a recent interview on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Mustafa Ali reveals what he said to Vince McMahon after RETRIBUTION split up. “The Main Event stuff happened beca[...] May 29 - During a recent interview on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Mustafa Ali reveals what he said to Vince McMahon after RETRIBUTION split up. “The Main Event stuff happened beca[...]

Update On Why WWE Is Holding SummerSlam 2021 On A Saturday

According to Andrew Zarian of the ‘Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast’, WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to emanate from the brand-new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, although that isn't conf[...] May 29 - According to Andrew Zarian of the ‘Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast’, WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to emanate from the brand-new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, although that isn't conf[...]

Friday Night AEW Dynamite Ends In Carnage At The TIAA Bank Field Stadium

Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT ended in carnage with the Inner Circle being lured into the TIAA Bank Field stadium and attacked. Below is a recap of what went down, courtesy of coverage from SmurfyX on[...] May 29 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT ended in carnage with the Inner Circle being lured into the TIAA Bank Field stadium and attacked. Below is a recap of what went down, courtesy of coverage from SmurfyX on[...]

Why Aleister Black Didn’t Appear On Friday's WWE SmackDown

Aleister Black was not featured on tonight’s SmackDown to the upset and frustration of many. Black made his return on last week's broadcast to attack Big E and many believed he would make some [...] May 28 - Aleister Black was not featured on tonight’s SmackDown to the upset and frustration of many. Black made his return on last week's broadcast to attack Big E and many believed he would make some [...]

New AEW Women's World Championship Belt Revealed On Dynamite

During tonight's Friday Night AEW Dynamite on TNT, Women's Champion Hikaru Shida was presented with a new version of her title belt. The belt was presented to her to celebrate her one-year anniversary[...] May 28 - During tonight's Friday Night AEW Dynamite on TNT, Women's Champion Hikaru Shida was presented with a new version of her title belt. The belt was presented to her to celebrate her one-year anniversary[...]

Cordy Rhodes And Anthony Ogogo Weigh-In Results

This week on AEW Dynamite, “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes met Anthony Ogogo in an official weigh-in ahead of their match at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Paul Wight hoste[...] May 28 - This week on AEW Dynamite, “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes met Anthony Ogogo in an official weigh-in ahead of their match at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Paul Wight hoste[...]

Two Title Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced two championships will be on the line next week on Smackdown. On tonight’s show on FOX, it was announced that Rey and Dominik Mysterio will defend their Smackdown Tag Team Cha[...] May 28 - WWE has announced two championships will be on the line next week on Smackdown. On tonight’s show on FOX, it was announced that Rey and Dominik Mysterio will defend their Smackdown Tag Team Cha[...]

Jade Cargill Working With A New Manager

On Tonight's Friday Night AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill defeated KiLynn King and now has a 6-0 win-loss record. Prior to her match, Cargill has decided to join up with Mark Sterling as her manager. As s[...] May 28 - On Tonight's Friday Night AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill defeated KiLynn King and now has a 6-0 win-loss record. Prior to her match, Cargill has decided to join up with Mark Sterling as her manager. As s[...]

American Rapper Cardi B Will Reportedly Host WWE SummerSlam 2021

Cardi B will be the host for WWE SummerSlam. 2021. Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast confirmed the news that the American rapper will be hosting the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the summer on Sat[...] May 28 - Cardi B will be the host for WWE SummerSlam. 2021. Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast confirmed the news that the American rapper will be hosting the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the summer on Sat[...]

WWWF Star ‘Battman’ Tony Marino Passes Away

Cauliflower Alley Club President Brian Blair announced today that former WWWF star "Batman" Tony Marino has passed away aged 90. Blair posted on Facebook: "Tony Marino left us this morning to go to [...] May 28 - Cauliflower Alley Club President Brian Blair announced today that former WWWF star "Batman" Tony Marino has passed away aged 90. Blair posted on Facebook: "Tony Marino left us this morning to go to [...]

Paul Wight Set To Appear On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Paul Wight, formally Big Show in WWE will make his second appearance on tonight's Friday episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. AEW announced that Wight will host the weigh-in between Cody Rhodes and Anthon[...] May 28 - Paul Wight, formally Big Show in WWE will make his second appearance on tonight's Friday episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. AEW announced that Wight will host the weigh-in between Cody Rhodes and Anthon[...]

AEW President Tony Khan Takes A Shot At WWE President Nick Khan

The hot topic of the day is the news that WWE is in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about a possible working relationship. AEW Owner and President Tony Khan got wind of the news and addressed it i[...] May 28 - The hot topic of the day is the news that WWE is in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about a possible working relationship. AEW Owner and President Tony Khan got wind of the news and addressed it i[...]

PHOTO: AEW Is Officially Using A New Stage For Tonight's Dynamite

As previously reported earlier today, AEW was rumored to be using the stage they used for Fight for the Fallen. This has now been confirmed with fans at the event taking photos of the set, which will [...] May 28 - As previously reported earlier today, AEW was rumored to be using the stage they used for Fight for the Fallen. This has now been confirmed with fans at the event taking photos of the set, which will [...]

Shaquille O’Neal Reveals When He Plans To Wrestle Again

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made his official debut for AEW on the March 3, 2021, episode of Dynamite. During that broadcast he teamed with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Si[...] May 28 - NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made his official debut for AEW on the March 3, 2021, episode of Dynamite. During that broadcast he teamed with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Si[...]

Tony Khan Says AEW Is Set For 'Huge Expansion'

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan has revealed the company is set for a "huge expansion" during the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Khan claimed that the Double Or No[...] May 28 - All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan has revealed the company is set for a "huge expansion" during the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Khan claimed that the Double Or No[...]

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Location Plans Described As A 'Disaster'

WWE today announced that SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, August 21 from a summer destination location. The venue will be revealed during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on NB[...] May 28 - WWE today announced that SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, August 21 from a summer destination location. The venue will be revealed during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on NB[...]

Title Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. WWE has [...] May 28 - WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. WWE has [...]

Another NXT Personality Released By WWE

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that WWE NXT personality Josiah Williams was recently released by WWE. "Fightful has learned that unfortunately Josiah Williams was a part of the WWE cuts [...] May 28 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that WWE NXT personality Josiah Williams was recently released by WWE. "Fightful has learned that unfortunately Josiah Williams was a part of the WWE cuts [...]

Velveteen Dream Reportedly Fired Due To Incident With Top WWE Superstar

As reported last week, the Velveteen Dream was released from WWE. There has been much speculation regarding his release with many feeling he was let go from the company due to the accusations of groo[...] May 28 - As reported last week, the Velveteen Dream was released from WWE. There has been much speculation regarding his release with many feeling he was let go from the company due to the accusations of groo[...]

WWE Has Recently Been 'In Talks' With John Cena About Returning

WWE is reportedly in talks with John Cena and wants him back in the fold when the company returns to the road. In the latest Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer reports that WWE was "in talks" with John[...] May 28 - WWE is reportedly in talks with John Cena and wants him back in the fold when the company returns to the road. In the latest Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer reports that WWE was "in talks" with John[...]