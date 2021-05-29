Mustafa Ali Reveals What He Said To Vince McMahon After Retribution’s Split

During a recent interview on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Mustafa Ali reveals what he said to Vince McMahon after RETRIBUTION split up.

“The Main Event stuff happened because, after the fallout with RETRIBUTION, which was kind of like, you know, again, plans changed with that. I’m kind of sitting there for a few weeks realizing they don’t really know where to put me and the request was simple. I just knocked on Vince’s office and said, ‘Hey, if you don’t have something for me right now, I get it. I’m the type of talent where if I don’t use it, I’m gonna lose it. You got to get me in the ring. I need to perform. Can I just have Ricochet for four weeks on Main Event?’”

“It was one of the things where we went and just did it ourselves and, as much love as the matches are getting, I think the promos that we’re doing on our own are getting just as much, if not more, maybe. It’s this kind of thing where I just wanted to, ‘Oh, y’all forgot about it for a sec, let me remind you real quick. Put me in the ring and you guys will go, ‘wow.’ Give me a microphone or a camera and you will go, ‘wow.’ That’s what it is sometimes, man. There’s so much content that comes out. So you have to be able to constantly engage the audience and remind them because once you’re not in the mix, man, you guys will go, ‘We love Ali,’ but after a while, if Ali’s not on your screen. If I’m not on Twitter or Instagram. You’re gonna forget about me. It’s just natural. So that was just my way of reminding people just who the hell I am.”