Update On Why WWE Is Holding SummerSlam 2021 On A Saturday

According to Andrew Zarian of the ‘Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast’, WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to emanate from the brand-new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, although that isn't confirmed by the company as yet.

The only thing official is that SummerSlam will take place on August 21, 2021.

Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Allegiant Stadium wanted the date for the show although it still might not happen at this location, and it's on a bad night as it will go up against the Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence boxing fight which is also in Vegas.

"This is the deal, the reason it’s a Saturday was because the stadium in Vegas wanted a Saturday. However, it may not be in Vegas, but they already have got the date. The date’s a bad date because it’s the same as Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence."