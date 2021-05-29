Friday Night AEW Dynamite Ends In Carnage At The TIAA Bank Field Stadium

Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT ended in carnage with the Inner Circle being lured into the TIAA Bank Field stadium and attacked. Below is a recap of what went down, courtesy of coverage from SmurfyX on Reddit.

Bischoff is here for the Inner Circle Gathering Of the Juggalos Celebration of the Premium Membership Blue Eyes White Dragon or whatever it's called this week. Bischoff says he loves us all. Isn't time a funny thing, he says. 25 years ago last night he introduced what would become the greatest faction of all time, THE nWo. ON THIS VERY NETWORK. But tonight, here's... a faction. The Inner Circle! It's Judas time BOYS AND GIRLS. WHAT A WORLD WHAT A TIME. This crowd is hot as fuck by the way, I've been smiling all night. Straight up forgot that half of wrestling was broken. Fuck covid forever what the fuck. Jericho says it feels so good to be surrounded by fans again. He loves being here with Bischoff. He's apologized to Bischoff. Bischoff says he can't think of any way to thank Jericho more than with this video that will hopefully play.

It's a highlight reel of their heel antics because all they have done is be the worst since day one, so this is a weird thing to show for newly turned face Inner Circle, but that's life, we make mistakes, we do bad shit, we grow, we turn, we turn again. They get an Inner Circle chant. Santana says we've done some cool shit! And here we stand with the best fans in ALL OF WRESTLING. If this is our last time together, if this is our last dance, I wouldn't have it any other way than with my brothers and all of you. Ortiz says that was beautiful man. Hager says yep sure was. If this is the end, I don't want the video of the good times, I want the videos of the BAD TIMES, I want to see the reel of all the HARD TIMES that made HARD MEN. Sammy gets a chant. I mean, what else is there to say man, he says, we've been through everything together. I used to wear a panda head! And now I'm in the best faction EVER! Except for when I quit, and I didn't have you having my back. And I'll do everything in my power sunday to make sure that never happens again. But if it doesn't work, thanks for everything. Jericho says he doesn't play well with others, but the first time they got together he thought THESE ARE SOME BAD ASS MOTHERFUCKERS. We're like GUNS AND ROSES. And if we lose, we're going down in a blaze of glory. And I just wanna say one thing-- I love you. And they hug. They flip off the camera and then MJF is on the screen. MJF says that was very touching and passionate. It makes him all the more excited. He revelas he has Dean Malenko tied to the goal posts. He says get down here right now or I ice the iceman. They run out Dailys Place and to the stadium. The Pinnacle pick off Inner Circle members on the way there. A brawl unfolds, and the show ends with the Pinnacle having crushed IC.