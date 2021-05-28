WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Cordy Rhodes And Anthony Ogogo Weigh-In Results
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2021
This week on AEW Dynamite, “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes met Anthony Ogogo in an official weigh-in ahead of their match at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.
Paul Wight hosted the weigh-in and Ogogo (219 pounds) edged Rhodes (218 pounds).
