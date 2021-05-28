WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
American Rapper Cardi B Will Reportedly Host WWE SummerSlam 2021
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2021
Cardi B will be the host for WWE SummerSlam. 2021.
Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast confirmed the news that the American rapper will be hosting the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the summer on Saturday, August 21st
Cardi B has expressed her love of professional wrestling many times and even got into a Twitter exchange with Lacey Evans earlier this year.
