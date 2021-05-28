AEW President Tony Khan Takes A Shot At WWE President Nick Khan

The hot topic of the day is the news that WWE is in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about a possible working relationship.

AEW Owner and President Tony Khan got wind of the news and addressed it in a video posted on the AEW Twitter ahead of tonight’s live edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Tony Khan took a couple of shots at the WWE President Nick Khan regarding his dealings with NJPW which have been ongoing for the last couple months, Tony said, "you’ve gotten a lot done" in a sarcastic tone.

Tony then went on to point out all the positives of AEW's relationship with NJPW and called Nick Khan "some con man from Connecticut."

Listen to what he said in full below.