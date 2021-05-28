WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
PHOTO: AEW Is Officially Using A New Stage For Tonight's Dynamite
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2021
As previously reported earlier today, AEW was rumored to be using the stage they used for Fight for the Fallen. This has now been confirmed with fans at the event taking photos of the set, which will also be used for Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.
Check out some photos below.
https://wrestlr.me/68358/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 28
May 28 - Cardi B will be the host for WWE SummerSlam. 2021. Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast confirmed the news that the American rapper will be hosting[...]
May 28
May 28 - Cauliflower Alley Club President Brian Blair announced today that former WWWF star "Batman" Tony Marino has passed away aged 90. Blair posted on Face[...]
May 28
May 28 - Paul Wight, formally Big Show in WWE will make his second appearance on tonight's Friday episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. AEW announced that Wight wil[...]
May 28
May 28 - The hot topic of the day is the news that WWE is in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about a possible working relationship. AEW Owner and President[...]
May 28
May 28 - As previously reported earlier today, AEW was rumored to be using the stage they used for Fight for the Fallen. This has now been confirmed with fans [...]
May 28
May 28 - NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made his official debut for AEW on the March 3, 2021, episode of Dynamite. During that broadcast he teamed with Jad[...]
May 28
May 28 - All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan has revealed the company is set for a "huge expansion" during the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted [...]
May 28
May 28 - WWE today announced that SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, August 21 from a summer destination location. The venue will be revealed during [...]
May 28
May 28 - WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles a[...]
May 28
May 28 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that WWE NXT personality Josiah Williams was recently released by WWE. "Fightful has learned that unfortu[...]
May 28
May 28 - As reported last week, the Velveteen Dream was released from WWE. There has been much speculation regarding his release with many feeling he was let [...]
May 28
May 28 - WWE is reportedly in talks with John Cena and wants him back in the fold when the company returns to the road. In the latest Wrestling Observer, Dave[...]
May 28
May 28 - There is lots of wrestling action tonight with new episodes of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Dynamite on TNT and NJPW Strong. SMACKDOWN: The only match adve[...]
May 28
May 28 - In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported a match between Reigns and Jimmy Uso is not currently scheduled for Hell In A Cell pay-[...]
May 28
May 28 - During a recent interview with The New York Post, former WWE Superstar Rusev, now Miro in AEW revealed why he thought he was the best in the WWE. [...]
May 28
May 28 - Vince McMahon has changed his mind on the type of new talent he wants to hire for WWE. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave M[...]
May 28
May 28 - Former WWE Superstar Paige has had her Twitch page banned. The ban was issued after she reportedly broadcast a live watch-along of Jim Carrey’s[...]
May 28
May 28 - AEW looks set to bring back a former stage design that was used for their 'Fight For The Fallen' event in 2019. The stage is looking like it will ret[...]
May 28
May 28 - WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling could be about to join forces. WWE President Nick Khan has been in talks with NJPW according to Dave Meltzer of the W[...]
May 28
May 28 - WWE issued the following: STAMFORD, Conn., May 28, 2021 – WWE today announced that SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, August 21 from [...]
May 27
May 27 - As seen on last week's IMPACT, Brian Myers attacked his former best friend Matt Cardona with a camera last week, and due to this attack will reportedl[...]
May 27
May 27 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced an Iron Man match for the X-Division Championship for next week’s Before the Impact. During tonight's IMPACT, it[...]
May 27
May 27 - WWE has announced that Meiko Satomura will get her NXT UK Women's Championship shot in two weeks. During Thursday’s episode of NXT UK, it was r[...]
May 27
May 27 - IMPACT Wrestling creative team member Jimmy Jacobs will not be returning to screen anytime soon. During an interview with The Wrestling Classic Jacob[...]
May 27
May 27 - Disney has released a new trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” movie. Below is the movie synopsis: [...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π