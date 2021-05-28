During last night’s episode of " Inside the NBA " on TNT, Shaquille O’Neal was asked when he will step back in the ring. O’Neil replied with and said:

During that broadcast he teamed with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Since that victory many have been wondering when Shaq will step back in the ring.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made his official debut for AEW on the March 3, 2021, episode of Dynamite.

Shaquille O’Neal Reveals When He Plans To Wrestle Again

Tony Khan Says AEW Is Set For 'Huge Expansion'

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan has revealed the company is set for a "huge expansion" during the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Khan claimed that the Double Or No[...] May 28 - All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan has revealed the company is set for a "huge expansion" during the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Khan claimed that the Double Or No[...]

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Location Plans Described As A 'Disaster'

WWE today announced that SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, August 21 from a summer destination location. The venue will be revealed during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on NB[...] May 28 - WWE today announced that SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, August 21 from a summer destination location. The venue will be revealed during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on NB[...]

Title Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. WWE has [...] May 28 - WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. WWE has [...]

Another NXT Personality Released By WWE

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that WWE NXT personality Josiah Williams was recently released by WWE. "Fightful has learned that unfortunately Josiah Williams was a part of the WWE cuts [...] May 28 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that WWE NXT personality Josiah Williams was recently released by WWE. "Fightful has learned that unfortunately Josiah Williams was a part of the WWE cuts [...]

Velveteen Dream Reportedly Fired Due To Incident With Top WWE Superstar

As reported last week, the Velveteen Dream was released from WWE. There has been much speculation regarding his release with many feeling he was let go from the company due to the accusations of groo[...] May 28 - As reported last week, the Velveteen Dream was released from WWE. There has been much speculation regarding his release with many feeling he was let go from the company due to the accusations of groo[...]

WWE Has Recently Been 'In Talks' With John Cena About Returning

WWE is reportedly in talks with John Cena and wants him back in the fold when the company returns to the road. In the latest Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer reports that WWE was "in talks" with John[...] May 28 - WWE is reportedly in talks with John Cena and wants him back in the fold when the company returns to the road. In the latest Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer reports that WWE was "in talks" with John[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of SmackDown, AEW Dynamite and NJPW Strong

There is lots of wrestling action tonight with new episodes of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Dynamite on TNT and NJPW Strong. SMACKDOWN: The only match advertised for SmackDown as of this report is The Usos[...] May 28 - There is lots of wrestling action tonight with new episodes of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Dynamite on TNT and NJPW Strong. SMACKDOWN: The only match advertised for SmackDown as of this report is The Usos[...]

Creative Update On WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported a match between Reigns and Jimmy Uso is not currently scheduled for Hell In A Cell pay-per-view on June 20, 2021. As seen on Friday's WW[...] May 28 - In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported a match between Reigns and Jimmy Uso is not currently scheduled for Hell In A Cell pay-per-view on June 20, 2021. As seen on Friday's WW[...]

Miro Comments On Why He Was The Best In WWE

During a recent interview with The New York Post, former WWE Superstar Rusev, now Miro in AEW revealed why he thought he was the best in the WWE. "WWE, who cares about that, it is what it is. I[...] May 28 - During a recent interview with The New York Post, former WWE Superstar Rusev, now Miro in AEW revealed why he thought he was the best in the WWE. "WWE, who cares about that, it is what it is. I[...]

Vince McMahon Has Changed His Mind On New Talent

Vince McMahon has changed his mind on the type of new talent he wants to hire for WWE. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported, "when it comes to trying out tale[...] May 28 - Vince McMahon has changed his mind on the type of new talent he wants to hire for WWE. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported, "when it comes to trying out tale[...]

Paige Gets Banned From Twitch Streaming Service

Former WWE Superstar Paige has had her Twitch page banned. The ban was issued after she reportedly broadcast a live watch-along of Jim Carrey’s Dumb and Dumber movie, which got flagged for copy[...] May 28 - Former WWE Superstar Paige has had her Twitch page banned. The ban was issued after she reportedly broadcast a live watch-along of Jim Carrey’s Dumb and Dumber movie, which got flagged for copy[...]

AEW Bringing Back Interesting Stage Design This Week?

AEW looks set to bring back a former stage design that was used for their 'Fight For The Fallen' event in 2019. The stage is looking like it will return on tonight's episode of Dynamite with a fan ta[...] May 28 - AEW looks set to bring back a former stage design that was used for their 'Fight For The Fallen' event in 2019. The stage is looking like it will return on tonight's episode of Dynamite with a fan ta[...]

WWE Reportedly In Talks With New Japan Pro Wrestling

WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling could be about to join forces. WWE President Nick Khan has been in talks with NJPW according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer about having WWE as an exclusive[...] May 28 - WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling could be about to join forces. WWE President Nick Khan has been in talks with NJPW according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer about having WWE as an exclusive[...]

WWE Officially Announces SummerSlam 2021 & More Summer Tour Locations

WWE issued the following: STAMFORD, Conn., May 28, 2021 – WWE today announced that SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, August 21 from a summer destination location. The venue will be r[...] May 28 - WWE issued the following: STAMFORD, Conn., May 28, 2021 – WWE today announced that SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, August 21 from a summer destination location. The venue will be r[...]

IMPACT Medical Report Notes Matt Cardona Will Be Out For Up To 12 Weeks

As seen on last week's IMPACT, Brian Myers attacked his former best friend Matt Cardona with a camera last week, and due to this attack will reportedly miss up to three months of action. The news was[...] May 27 - As seen on last week's IMPACT, Brian Myers attacked his former best friend Matt Cardona with a camera last week, and due to this attack will reportedly miss up to three months of action. The news was[...]

Iron Man Match Announced For Next Week's Before The IMPACT

IMPACT Wrestling has announced an Iron Man match for the X-Division Championship for next week’s Before the Impact. During tonight's IMPACT, it was revealed that TJP will go against Josh Alexan[...] May 27 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced an Iron Man match for the X-Division Championship for next week’s Before the Impact. During tonight's IMPACT, it was revealed that TJP will go against Josh Alexan[...]

Women’s Title Match Announced For WWE NXT UK In Two Weeks

WWE has announced that Meiko Satomura will get her NXT UK Women's Championship shot in two weeks. During Thursday’s episode of NXT UK, it was revealed that Satomura will get her chance at Kay L[...] May 27 - WWE has announced that Meiko Satomura will get her NXT UK Women's Championship shot in two weeks. During Thursday’s episode of NXT UK, it was revealed that Satomura will get her chance at Kay L[...]

Jimmy Jacobs Has No Plans To Return In An Onscreen Role For IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling creative team member Jimmy Jacobs will not be returning to screen anytime soon. During an interview with The Wrestling Classic Jacobs revealed that he doesn’t plan on returning[...] May 27 - IMPACT Wrestling creative team member Jimmy Jacobs will not be returning to screen anytime soon. During an interview with The Wrestling Classic Jacobs revealed that he doesn’t plan on returning[...]

WATCH: Official Disney Trailer For 'Jungle Cruise' Starring The Rock

Disney has released a new trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” movie. Below is the movie synopsis: "Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride[...] May 27 - Disney has released a new trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” movie. Below is the movie synopsis: "Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride[...]

Buff Bagwell Comments On His Recent Arrest

Buff Bagwell has addressed his recent arrest in a Facebook video to his followers. The former WCW star was arrested over the weekend in Georgia for an alleged hit and run incident and was booked for [...] May 27 - Buff Bagwell has addressed his recent arrest in a Facebook video to his followers. The former WCW star was arrested over the weekend in Georgia for an alleged hit and run incident and was booked for [...]

What WWE Has Planned For Eva Marie

WWE has been teasing the return of Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw by airing vignettes of late. In terms of what the company has planned for Marie, Fightful Select reports "the working plan isn’t[...] May 27 - WWE has been teasing the return of Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw by airing vignettes of late. In terms of what the company has planned for Marie, Fightful Select reports "the working plan isn’t[...]

WWE Reportedly Has A Big Push Planned For Xia Li

During Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network, WWE teased an upcoming feud between Xia Li and Mercedes Martinez. The tease was made as there was a marking of Xia on the arm of Martinez. The Wres[...] May 27 - During Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network, WWE teased an upcoming feud between Xia Li and Mercedes Martinez. The tease was made as there was a marking of Xia on the arm of Martinez. The Wres[...]

WWE Reportedly Considering Six NFL Stadiums To host SummerSlam 2021

WWE SummerSlam has been rumored as taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, a report from Sports Business Journal reveals that there are six stadiums being considered for t[...] May 27 - WWE SummerSlam has been rumored as taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, a report from Sports Business Journal reveals that there are six stadiums being considered for t[...]